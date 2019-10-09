Freight Futures Daily Curve: 10/9

Freight Futures data to watch today: Futures Settlement Prices

It was a relatively uneventful trading day for the Trucking Freight Futures markets with the October National contract (FUT.VNU201910) finishing the day unchanged at $1.427 per mile. The National contract has been hovering in a $0.005 band around this rate for almost two weeks and is looking for direction beyond trading interest in the East regional contract (FUT.VEU201910), which settled fractionally higher to $1.444. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU201910) closed fractionally lower at $1.540 and the South regional contract (FUT.VSO201910) was unchanged at $1.296.

Over on the lanes, trading interest continued to be focused on CHI to ATL and ATL to PHI in the East as well as SEA to LAX in the West. The spot CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA201910) was the biggest mover on the day, closing up 0.3% to $1.843. The ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201910) fell 0.2% to $1.547. Prices on these lanes have been driven by fundamental shifts in freight flows to the East Coast as well an increase in intermodal transport. The SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201910) finished fractionally lower at $0.991.

