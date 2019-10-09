In Campaign Shift, Joe Biden Calls For Trump's Impeachment

For the first time, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called Wednesday for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Trump quickly responded with a customary tweet.

Biden is at the center of the allegations that led the House of Representatives to launch an impeachment inquiry against the president. Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden and his son Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

Trump supporters have suggested the elder Biden was misusing his position as vice president under President Barack Obama to protect his son or the company.

Trump released a summary of a phone call he had with Zelensky this summer in which he asks the Ukranian president to "look into" the allegations against Biden.

