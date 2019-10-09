Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2019 12:55pm   Comments
On Wednesday morning, 192 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Significant Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL).
  • Global Technologies (OTC: GTLL) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low
  • Of the companies setting new 52-week lows, NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) underwent the biggest reversal. Shares of NeuroMetrix actually traded up 26.13% to bounce back from its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10am on Wednesday:

  • Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.70, and later moved down 3.89% over the session.
  • Nutritional High Intl (OTC: SPLIF) stock moved down 5.36% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to open trading.
  • Jardine Matheson Holdings (OTC: JARLF) stock set a new 52-week low of $52.59 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.77%.
  • Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock hit $40.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.02% over the course of the day.
  • FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares fell to $138.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.26%.
  • Electricite de France (OTC: ECIFY) stock hit a yearly low of $2.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.
  • RPC (NYSE: RES) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.87. Shares then traded down 5.98%.
  • BYD (OTC: BYDDY) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.59 today morning. The stock traded down 1.34% over the session.
  • Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) stock hit a yearly low of $80.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $8.47, and later moved down 0.47% over the session.
  • Erste Group Bank (OTC: EBKOF) shares moved down 1.51% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.22 to begin trading.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) stock moved down 3.15% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.50 to open trading.
  • 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.51% on the day.
  • Soda Sanayii (OTC: SOYIF) shares fell to $0.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.9%.
  • Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (OTC: DFILF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.92 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.05% over the rest of the day.
  • Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (OTC: DFIHY) shares were down 3.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.28.
  • Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $158.01 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.
  • Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.
  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.09. Shares then traded down 4.7%.
  • Patten Energy Solns Gr (OTC: PTTN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares moved down 0.37% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.18 to begin trading.
  • Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) shares fell to $118.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.2%.
  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) shares were down 1.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.82.
  • Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) stock hit $11.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.4% over the course of the day.
  • China Everbright Intl (OTC: CHFFY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.57 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Macerich (NYSE: MAC) shares set a new yearly low of $27.49 this morning. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.
  • Marks & Spencer Group (OTC: MAKSY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.
  • United States Steel (NYSE: X) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $10.16, and later moved down 9.25% over the session.
  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) shares were down 0.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $71.70.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $43.21, and later moved down 0.39% over the session.
  • Hugo Boss (OTC: BOSSY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
  • nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.04 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $16.11. Shares then traded up 2.07%.
  • Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.54% on the session.
  • TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV) shares fell to $1.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.09%.
  • Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.81 today morning. The stock traded up 0.06% over the session.
  • Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.29 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.24% on the day.
  • Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.
  • Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $13.69, and later moved up 0.51% over the session.
  • Exxaro Resources (OTC: EXXAY) shares moved down 6.04% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.09 to begin trading.
  • Brunello Cucinelli (OTC: BCUCY) stock moved down 4.13% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.10 to open trading.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $31.36 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
  • Exagen (NASDAQ: XGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.10 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.62% over the rest of the day.
  • Meredith (NYSE: MDP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $31.39. Shares then traded down 0.77%.
  • iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock set a new 52-week low of $54.00 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.65%.
  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $57.91 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.4% over the rest of the day.
  • Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $15.07, and later moved up 2.45% over the session.
  • B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) shares set a new yearly low of $16.67 this morning. The stock was down 3.08% on the session.
  • Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.93 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.37% on the session.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.63 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.14%.
  • South32 (OTC: SOUHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.94 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.37% over the rest of the day.
  • Rhino Novi (OTC: RNOV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 61.54% over the session.
  • RSA Insurance Group (OTC: RSNAY) shares moved down 1.26% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.07 to begin trading.
  • Rising Biosciences (OTC: RBII) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0007 today morning. The stock traded down 22.22% over the session.
  • Cryolife (NYSE: CRY) shares moved down 0.51% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.25 to begin trading.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock hit a yearly low of $2.44 this morning. The stock was down 1.63% for the day.
  • Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $145.34 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
  • Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $19.39, and later moved up 0.56% over the session.
  • Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI) shares moved up 2.46% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.82 to begin trading.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) shares hit a yearly low of $18.91 today morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.
  • Verecloud (OTC: VCLD) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0007 this morning. The stock was down 30.0% on the session.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) shares moved down 2.8% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.58 to begin trading.
  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares fell to $10.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.05%.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
  • Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.72 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.22% for the day.
  • Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) stock hit a yearly low of $22.59 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.
  • AA (OTC: AATDF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.55 this morning. The stock was down 12.0% on the session.
  • Pearson (NYSE: PSO) shares were down 0.99% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.47.
  • ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.42. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • TILT Holdings (OTC: TLLTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.20, and later moved up 0.87% over the session.
  • Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares moved down 1.03% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.73 to begin trading.
  • Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTC: PEYUF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) stock hit a yearly low of $6.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% for the day.
  • Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $10.65. Shares then traded down 0.97%.
  • Jernigan Capital (NYSE: JCAP) stock hit a yearly low of $18.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
  • PharmaCielo (OTC: PHCEF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.25% over the rest of the day.
  • ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.
  • Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.02 today morning. The stock was down 1.31% on the session.
  • CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares moved down 2.5% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.75 to begin trading.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.44 today morning. The stock traded down 1.8% over the session.
  • Strikeforce Technologies (OTC: SFOR) stock moved up 17.65% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0015 to open trading.
  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.61 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.67% over the rest of the day.
  • Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CNSL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.49, and later moved down 4.1% over the session.
  • Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares moved down 2.5% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.29 to begin trading.
  • Vet Online Supply (OTC: VTNL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
  • Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) shares moved up 1.14% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.25 to begin trading.
  • Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ: SVVC) shares hit a yearly low of $7.29 today morning. The stock was down 2.27% on the session.
  • Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $5.11. Shares then traded down 2.86%.
  • Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) shares set a new yearly low of $4.62 this morning. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.
  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares set a new yearly low of $3.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.78% on the session.
  • Dorel Industries (OTC: DIIBF) shares set a new yearly low of $3.57 this morning. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.
  • DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ: DZSI) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.52 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.23%.
  • Pulse Network (OTC: TPNI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.00005, and later moved down 87.5% over the session.
  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.7% for the day.
  • Yangarra Resources (OTC: YGRAF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.97 this morning. The stock was down 2.79% on the session.
  • Evolution Petroleum (AMEX: EPM) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.44 today morning. The stock traded down 0.66% over the session.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC) shares set a new yearly low of $5.63 this morning. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.
  • Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.6%.
  • Zecotek Photonics (OTC: ZMSPF) stock moved down 4.95% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • AirBoss of America (OTC: ABSSF) stock moved down 0.35% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.65 to open trading.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.06%.
  • UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ: URGN) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.24 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.5%.
  • LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares fell to $1.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.7%.
  • Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.60, and later moved down 1.26% over the session.
  • Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.85% over the rest of the day.
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) stock hit $4.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.01% over the course of the day.
  • Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares hit a yearly low of $4.00 today morning. The stock was down 4.29% on the session.
  • Indus Hldgs (OTC: INDXF) shares were down 6.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.33.
  • Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares hit a yearly low of $3.44 today morning. The stock was down 3.8% on the session.
  • Crew Energy (OTC: CWEGF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.42 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Adriatic Metals (OTC: ADMLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.69. Shares then traded down 4.17%.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.18 this morning. The stock was down 15.88% on the session.
  • Charah Solutions (NYSE: CHRA) shares fell to $1.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.24%.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARDS) shares hit a yearly low of $6.10 today morning. The stock was down 9.84% on the session.
  • Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) shares were down 0.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.89.
  • Le Saunda Holdings (OTC: LESAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 1.39% over the session.
  • Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE: CRT) stock hit a yearly low of $8.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.
  • Siyata Mobile (OTC: SYATF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.35% over the rest of the day.
  • Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.65% over the rest of the day.
  • IVERIC bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares fell to $1.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.75%.
  • Tech Central (OTC: TCHC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock was up 26.13% for the day.
  • HighGold Mining (OTC: HGGOF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
  • Syrah Resources (OTC: SRHYY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Altura Energy (OTC: ATUUF) shares were down 14.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.19.
  • True Leaf Brands (OTC: TRLFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.46%.
  • CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.16 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.43%.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTXR) stock moved down 5.97% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.62 to open trading.
  • Sky and Space Global (OTC: BENGF) stock hit $0.001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Mega Uranium (OTC: MGAFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was up 1.4% for the day.
  • OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares moved down 1.18% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.62 to begin trading.
  • Tourmaline Oil (OTC: TRMLF) stock hit $7.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.82% over the course of the day.
  • SK3 Group (OTC: SKTO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • Morien Resources (OTC: APMCF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.25 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • HCB Financial (OTC: HCBN) stock hit a yearly low of $30.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
  • Golden Leaf Holdings (OTC: GLDFF) shares fell to $0.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.98%.
  • Approach Resources (NASDAQ: AREX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.91% on the day.
  • Jason Industries (NASDAQ: JASN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.27 today morning. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.
  • Core One Labs (OTC: CLABF) shares were down 2.62% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.41.
  • Appia Energy (OTC: APAAF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.14. Shares then traded down 10.12%.
  • Neurotrope (NASDAQ: NTRP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.87% on the session.
  • Leading Edge Materials (OTC: LEMIF) shares moved down 1.12% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading.
  • Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NVUS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.35 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.6%.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.82 this morning. The stock was down 7.04% for the day.
  • Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares fell to $6.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.14%.
  • Ionic Brands (OTC: IONKF) stock moved down 13.45% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.
  • First Vanadium (OTC: FVANF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.14. Shares then traded up 3.23%.
  • Wunong Asia Pacific Co (OTC: AITA) shares fell to $0.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.5%.
  • Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) stock moved down 4.42% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.13 to open trading.
  • American Battery Metals (OTC: ABML) shares hit a yearly low of $0.05 today morning. The stock was down 12.04% on the session.
  • CellCube Energy Storage (OTC: CECBF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 14.17% on the session.
  • Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.73 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.
  • DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • Interbit (OTC: BTLLF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 13.33% for the day.
  • Frelii (OTC: FRLI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.10. Shares then traded up 0.41%.
  • Crystal Lake Mining (OTC: SIOCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.10 today morning. The stock traded down 17.65% over the session.
  • Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) stock hit $36.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.19% over the course of the day.
  • Garb Oil & Power (OTC: GARB) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • BIGG Digital Assets (OTC: BBKCF) stock hit $0.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 20.56% over the course of the day.
  • Guyana Goldstrike (OTC: GYNAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.04, and later moved down 22.91% over the session.
  • NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) shares were down 3.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.29.
  • Global Cannabis (OTC: FUAPF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.
  • Innerscope Hearing Techno (OTC: INND) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 5.26% over the session.
  • American Commerce Solns (OTC: AACS) shares moved down 33.33% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0005 to begin trading.
  • 21C Metals (OTC: DCNNF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.48% over the rest of the day.
  • Group Eleven Resources (OTC: GRLVF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 32.5% on the session.
  • Latteno Food (OTC: LATF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Livewire Ergogenics (OTC: LVVV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.76% on the session.
  • SM Energy (NYSE: SM) stock hit a yearly low of $8.46 this morning. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.
  • Cryptanite Blockchain (OTC: CRBTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.72% on the day.
  • Philippine Metals (OTC: PHIXF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0011 this morning. The stock was down 97.52% on the session.
  • Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) stock hit a yearly low of $3.31 this morning. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.
  • Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $47.71 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.52% on the day.
  • National American (OTC: NAUH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 87.14% on the day.
  • Legacy Reserves (OTC: LGCYQ) shares were down 20.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0048.
  • Paradigm Medical Indus (OTC: PDMI) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
  • GEX Management (OTC: GXXM) stock hit $0.00004 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.
  • Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $42.38. Shares then traded up 0.38%.
  • Minfocus Exploration (OTC: MNNFF) shares were down 37.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.
  • NeoMedia Technologies (OTC: NEOM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00004 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 60.0%.
  • CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • AppYea (OTC: APYP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.
  • Torq Resources (OTC: TRBMF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 3.67% for the day.
  • Viacom (NASDAQ: VIA) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.83 today morning. The stock traded up 0.16% over the session.
  • Ehouse Global (OTC: EHOS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Digital Locations (OTC: DLOC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Omega Commercial Finance (OTC: OCFN) shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $25.11, and later moved up 2.62% over the session.
  • Minerco (OTC: MINE) stock hit $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Global Technologies (OTC: GTLL) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

