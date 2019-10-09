Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

During the morning session on Wednesday, 72 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning. Canal Capital (OTC: COWP) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high



Of the companies setting new 52-week highs, Lake Victoria Mining Co (OTC: LVCA) shares saw the sharpest decline. Shares of Lake Victoria Mining Co (OTC: LVCA) fell 80.0%, still however setting a new 52-week high prior to the fall.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.41 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $48.41 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day. Target (NYSE: TGT) shares broke to $110.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.42%.

shares broke to $110.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.42%. Oriental Land (OTC: OLCLF) shares were flat% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $159.00 for a change of flat%.

shares were flat% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $159.00 for a change of flat%. Tokyo Electron (OTC: TOELY) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.89. The stock was up 3.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $49.89. The stock was up 3.14% for the day. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) stock hit a yearly high price of $219.57. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $219.57. The stock was up 0.22% for the day. Digital Realty Trust (OTC: DLRTP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $25.24. Shares traded up 0.24%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $25.24. Shares traded up 0.24%. Standard Chartered (OTC: SCBFY) shares broke to $15.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.96%.

shares broke to $15.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.96%. Realty Income (NYSE: O) shares broke to $78.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.

shares broke to $78.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%. ANTA Sports Products (OTC: ANPDF) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.60 on Wednesday, moving up 7.5%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $8.60 on Wednesday, moving up 7.5%. Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) shares hit $333.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%.

shares hit $333.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITBO) shares hit $25.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.

shares hit $25.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%. HCP (NYSE: HCP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.75. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.75. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session. Anglo American Platinum (OTC: AGPPF) shares hit a yearly high of $70.65. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $70.65. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session. Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares hit $30.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%.

shares hit $30.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%. Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) shares were up 0.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $133.94 for a change of up 0.53%.

shares were up 0.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $133.94 for a change of up 0.53%. Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $153.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.07%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $153.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.07%. Sekisui House (OTC: SKHSY) shares were up 3.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.66 for a change of up 3.62%.

shares were up 3.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.66 for a change of up 3.62%. Cellnex Telecom (OTC: CLLNY) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.91 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $21.91 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.14%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.14%. Camden Prop Trust (NYSE: CPT) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $113.61.

shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $113.61. Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.85 on Wednesday, moving down 0.16%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $42.85 on Wednesday, moving down 0.16%. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNCO) shares broke to $25.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $25.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $19.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day. Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE: AIV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.69 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.69 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.21%. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares hit a yearly high of $26.20. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $26.20. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares were down 0.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.45 for a change of down 0.38%.

shares were down 0.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.45 for a change of down 0.38%. Li Ning Co (OTC: LNNGF) shares were up 3.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.15 for a change of up 3.62%.

shares were up 3.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.15 for a change of up 3.62%. Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares set a new yearly high of $6.93 this morning. The stock was up 2.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $6.93 this morning. The stock was up 2.09% on the session. ASM International (OTC: ASMIY) shares set a new yearly high of $94.45 this morning. The stock was up 2.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $94.45 this morning. The stock was up 2.57% on the session. Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) shares hit $6.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.26%.

shares hit $6.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.26%. Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.52 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.52 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.15%. KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares were up 1.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.34 for a change of up 1.77%.

shares were up 1.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.34 for a change of up 1.77%. QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.94. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $51.94. The stock was up 0.97% for the day. WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $189.42 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.57%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $189.42 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.57%. CT Real Estate Investment (OTC: CTRRF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded flat%. Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) shares were up 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.13.

shares were up 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.13. Euronav (NYSE: EURN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.73 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.83%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.73 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.83%. Frontline (NYSE: FRO) shares were down 0.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.70 for a change of down 0.84%.

shares were down 0.84% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.70 for a change of down 0.84%. Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) shares hit $34.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.

shares hit $34.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%. Northview Apartment REIT (OTC: NPRUF) shares set a new yearly high of $22.98 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $22.98 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%. Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $104.70.

shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $104.70. Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares set a new yearly high of $67.71 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $67.71 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CLVLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.00. The stock was up 38.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $27.00. The stock was up 38.71% for the day. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CLVLF) shares were up 8.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.00.

shares were up 8.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.00. DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.37. Shares traded up 0.07%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.37. Shares traded up 0.07%. Freedom Holding (OTC: FRHC) shares broke to $13.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.62%.

shares broke to $13.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.62%. Extendicare (OTC: EXETF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.91 with a daily change of up 1.62%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.91 with a daily change of up 1.62%. Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.23 with a daily change of up 1.01%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.23 with a daily change of up 1.01%. International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) shares hit a yearly high of $24.83. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $24.83. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session. Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.31 on Wednesday, moving up 2.26%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $15.31 on Wednesday, moving up 2.26%. Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.87. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.87. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session. Isramco (NASDAQ: ISRL) stock set a new 52-week high of $124.77 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.99%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $124.77 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.99%. Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) shares hit a yearly high of $3.74. The stock traded down 4.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $3.74. The stock traded down 4.85% on the session. Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) shares were up 3.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.74 for a change of up 3.43%.

shares were up 3.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.74 for a change of up 3.43%. Moberg Pharma (OTC: MBGRF) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.55 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.14%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $7.55 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.14%. Navios Maritime (NYSE: NNA) shares broke to $8.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.75%.

shares broke to $8.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.75%. Zelda Therapeutics (OTC: ZLDAF) shares were down 23.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.07.

shares were down 23.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.07. Centrus Energy (AMEX: LEU) shares were up 9.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.70 for a change of up 9.77%.

shares were up 9.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.70 for a change of up 9.77%. Butler National (OTC: BUKS) shares broke to $0.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.67%.

shares broke to $0.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.67%. Micropac Industries (OTC: MPAD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.14%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.14%. Eastgate Biotech (OTC: ETBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 13.04%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 13.04%. Gatekeeper Systems (OTC: GKPRF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.14. The stock was up 3.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.14. The stock was up 3.01% for the day. MacDonald Mines Explr (OTC: MCDMF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.14 on Wednesday, moving up 4.69%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.14 on Wednesday, moving up 4.69%. Plymouth Rock (OTC: PLRTF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.60 with a daily change of up 1.47%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.60 with a daily change of up 1.47%. Cloudward (OTC: CDWD) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.04 on Wednesday, moving up 299.0%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.04 on Wednesday, moving up 299.0%. CX Network Group (OTC: CXKJ) shares hit $0.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.56%.

shares hit $0.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.56%. Unitronix (OTC: UTRX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.20 with a daily change of down 80.0%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.20 with a daily change of down 80.0%. Peartrack Security Sys (OTC: PTSS) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.04 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 315.69%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.04 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 315.69%. Lake Victoria Mining Co (OTC: LVCA) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.06 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.99%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.06 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.99%. Canal Capital (OTC: COWPP) shares were up 22.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.18.

shares were up 22.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.18. Canal Capital (OTC: COWP) shares broke to $0.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.