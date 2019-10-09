13 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares rose 20.3% to $1.54 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares increased by 6.0% to $0.41. The market cap seems to be at $6.1 million.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares moved upwards by 4.4% to $11.83. The market cap seems to be at $6.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on October 07, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) stock increased by 3.0% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOR) shares increased by 2.1% to $27.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) stock surged 1.4% to $6.62. The market cap seems to be at $7.6 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 30, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $8.00.
- Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) shares increased by 1.3% to $32.52. The market cap stands at $20.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on August 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
- AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE: AZN) shares surged 1.0% to $43.47. The market cap seems to be at $117.0 billion.
- Royal Philips, Inc. (NYSE: PHG) shares increased by 1.0% to $45.40. The market cap seems to be at $42.0 billion.
Losers
- DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) stock plummeted 6.0% to $6.91 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $620.4 million.
- Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (NYSE: JNJ) shares fell 2.1% to $129.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 27, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $145.00.
- Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) stock fell 1.5% to $0.67. The market cap seems to be at $10.2 million. According to the most recent rating by Janney Capital, on September 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) shares fell 1.4% to $25.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Kepler Cheuvreux, on October 09, the current rating is at Reduce.
