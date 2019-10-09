16 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) shares rose 8.9% to $4.18 in pre-market trading.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) rose 6.7% to $41.99 in pre-market trading.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares rose 5.8% to $14.64 in pre-market trading. FireEye said it expects Q3 sales at or above the high end of prior guidance range of $217 million to $221 million. The company projects billings within prior guidance range of $245 million to $255 million.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose 5.5% to $3.63 in pre-market trading after falling 7.03% on Tuesday.
- Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE: MBT) rose 5.1% to $8.28 in pre-market trading.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) rose 4.7% to $42.73 in pre-market trading.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 3.4% to $111.65 in pre-market trading. Macquarie upgraded Roku from Neutral to Outperform.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares rose 3.4% to $67.50 in pre-market trading after declining 5.06% on Tuesday.
- Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) rose 3.4% to $59.98 in pre-market trading.
- Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) rose 3.2% to $10.70 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) shares fell 9.1% to $44.50 after B. Riley downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $45 to $40. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded James River Group from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $55 to $40.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares fell 7.5% to $6.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.58% on Tuesday.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) fell 4.6% to $54.81 in pre-market trading. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) fell 3.2% to $7.30 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 9.81% on Tuesday.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) fell 3% to $3.60 in pre-market trading after rising 20.45% on Tuesday.
- Trinseo S.A.. (NYSE: TSE) fell 2.1% to $38.45 in pre-market trading. Citi downgraded Trinseo from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $35 to $32.
