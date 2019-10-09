42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) jumped 23% to close at $8.34 on Tuesday after the company announced it will sell its Workspace Management business to FM:Systems in an asset and equity transaction valued at $120 million.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) rose 20.5% to close at $3.71.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) gained 16.2% to close at $8.84.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) climbed 13.4% to close at $22.57.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) gained 11.7% to close at $4.57.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 9.7% to close at $1.70 after the company reported Q3 vehicle sales up 35% from Q2.
- Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) gained 8.7% to close at $15.07.
- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) rose 7.2% to close at $33.92. Allegiance Bancshares will replace Monotype Imaging Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on October 11.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) gained 7.1% to close at $27.00. Hawaiian Holdings reported a 3% rise in total September traffic.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) shares jumped 6.5% to close at $3.62.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) rose 5.1% to close at $4.97.
Losers
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) fell 22% to close at $7.86. Goldman Sachs downgraded Puma Biotechnology from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $24 to $8.
- QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) shares tumbled 20.7% to close at $25.41 on Tuesday. Qiagen announced preliminary third-quarter sales, expecting sales growth of about 3% at constant exchange rates, lower than its earlier expectations for 4-5% growth, citing significantly weaker-than-expected developments in China. The company expects adjusted EPS within its outlook of 35-36 cents in constant exchange rate. Separately, the company announced a 15-year partnership with Illumina to broaden the availability and use of NGS-based in-vitro diagnostic kits, including companion diagnostics, for patient management. The company also said its Chairman and CEO Peer Schatz has decided to resign from the positions, although he will serve as Special Advisor to the Supervisory Board.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) fell 20.6% to close at $7.64 after the company reported weak preliminary sales results for its third quarter.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares tumbled 17.7% to close at $1.96.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) dropped 16% to close at $11.34.
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) dipped 13.7% to close at $37.12. AZZ is rescheduling Q2 financial results.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares fell 13.3% to close at $16.18 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $54 to $16.
- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) dropped 12.3% to close at $5.43.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) dropped 12.2% to close at $3.16. Goldman Sachs maintained Clovis Oncology with a Sell and lowered the price target from $13 to $3.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) fell 12% to close at $8.52.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) dropped 11.1% to close at $15.86.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) fell 10.7% to close at $3.75.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) tumbled 10.6% to close at $8.24.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares fell 10.6% to close at $7.35 after declining 7.74% on Monday.
- CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) dropped 10% to close at $5.33.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) fell 9.9% to close at $2.46.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) dipped 9.8% to close at $7.54.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) dipped 9.8% to close at $6.16.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares fell 9.8% to close at $29.60.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) shares declined 9.6% to close at $4.25.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) dropped 9.6% to close at $10.81.
- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) declined 9.5% to close at $1.90.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) fell 9.5% to close at $51.79 after its customer, Hangzhou Hikvision, was put on a blacklist by the Trump administration.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) dropped 9.4% to close at $2.22.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares fell 9.2% to close at $3.45.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) fell 9.1% to close at $2.10. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Just Energy Group from Buy to Hold.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) shares declined 7.9% to close at $1.8600.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares fell 7.4% to close at $2.37.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares dropped 7.1% to close at $5.76.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares fell 6.8% to close at $3.68.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) shares dropped 6% to close at $5.46.
