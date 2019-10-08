Freight Futures Daily Curve: 10/8

Freight Futures market to watch today: Atlanta

The spot National futures contract (FUT.VNU201910) ended the day 0.01% higher to $1.427 per mile. The overall market was driven by strengthening prices in the East while both the West and the South declined. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201910) rose $0.012 to $1.443 while the West regional contract (FUT.VWU201910) fell 0.1% to $1.541 and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU201910) declined by 0.4% to $1.296.

Atlanta was the driver for East futures prices. The October CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA201910) rose $0.028 to $1.838, lifting the next two quarters of the lanes curve higher by an average of $0.025 per month. Also rising was the ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201910), which rose $0.01 to $1.550. The East continues to be driven by the trade shift from the West Coast to the East Coast and a strengthening of intermodal volumes, which is impacting the trucking market. In the West, the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201910) fell 0.4% to 0.992 while the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201910) was unchanged at $2.089. In the South, the LAX to DAL contract VLD201910) lost $0.01 and finished the day at $1.734.

