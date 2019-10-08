30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) climbed 25.4% to $8.50 after the company announced it will sell its Workspace Management business to FM:Systems in an asset and equity transaction valued at $120 million.
- Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) shares rose 23% to $0.8725 after the company announced it would review a strategic alternatives to maximize shareholders value.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 11.3% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 vehicle sales up 35% from Q2.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) gained 7.1% to $27.01. Hawaiian Holdings reported a 3% rise in total September traffic.
- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) climbed 7% to $33.84. Allegiance Bancshares will replace Monotype Imaging Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on October 11.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) jumped 5.6% to $11.85.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) rose 4.9% to $4.96.
- Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE: EBR) shares gained 4.5% to $9.08.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) gained 4.3% to $3.2123.
Losers
- QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) shares dipped 21.4% to $25.20. Qiagen announced preliminary third-quarter sales, expecting sales growth of about 3% at constant exchange rates, lower than its earlier expectations for 4-5% growth, citing significantly weaker-than-expected developments in China. The company expects adjusted EPS within its outlook of 35-36 cents in constant exchange rate. Separately, the company announced a 15-year partnership with Illumina to broaden the availability and use of NGS-based in-vitro diagnostic kits, including companion diagnostics, for patient management. The company also said its Chairman and CEO Peer Schatz has decided to resign from the positions, although he will serve as Special Advisor to the Supervisory Board.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) fell 18.2% to $8.23. Goldman Sachs downgraded Puma Biotechnology from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $24 to $8.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) dropped 17.2% to $7.97 after the company reported weak preliminary sales results for its third quarter.
- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) dipped 15.1% to $36.50. AZZ is rescheduling Q2 financial results.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares tumbled 11.8% to $2.1001.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) dropped 11.1% to $3.2001. Goldman Sachs maintained Clovis Oncology with a Sell and lowered the price target from $13 to $3.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares declined 10.9% to $2.28.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) fell 10.1% to $51.48 after its customer, Hangzhou Hikvision, was put on a blacklist by the Trump administration.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares declined 10.1% to $3.55.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) dropped 9.9% to $2.00.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) dipped 9.8% to $7.54.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) dropped 9.8% to $12.17.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) shares fell 9.5% to $1.8999.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares fell 9.3% to $3.4453.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) dipped 9% to $6.22.
- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) dropped 8.9% to $5.64.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) shares declined 8.7% to $1.8450.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) shares dropped 8.7% to $5.30.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares fell 8.5% to $17.09 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $54 to $16.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) fell 7.8% to $2.13. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Just Energy Group from Buy to Hold.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares fell 7.8% to $7.58 after declining 7.74% on Monday.
