Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Tuesday morning saw 277 companies set new 52-week lows.
Areas of Significance:
- Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Minerco (OTC: MINE) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low
- Eco-Tek (OTC: ETEK) shares bounced back the most, actually rising 35.36% after hiting a new 52-week low.
These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:
- Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) stock hit a yearly low of $34.88 this morning. The stock was down 1.55% for the day.
- EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $68.83, and later moved down 1.72% over the session.
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) shares were down 0.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $41.82.
- Electricite de France (OTC: ECIFY) shares moved down 1.72% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.05 to begin trading.
- Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock set a new 52-week low of $40.40 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.61%.
- Carnival (NYSE: CUK) stock set a new 52-week low of $38.56 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.94%.
- Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $48.26. Shares then traded down 0.97%.
- Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTC: RYCEY) stock moved down 1.77% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.83 to open trading.
- Astra International (OTC: PTAIF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.44. Shares then traded down 1.82%.
- CK Infrastructure Hldgs (OTC: CKISF) shares fell to $6.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.82%.
- CBS (NYSE: CBS) stock hit a yearly low of $37.87 this morning. The stock was down 2.09% for the day.
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) shares fell to $82.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.54%.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $8.57, and later moved down 2.05% over the session.
- Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) shares were down 2.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $62.09.
- Erste Group Bank (OTC: EBKDY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.50 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.53% over the rest of the day.
- Swire Pacific (OTC: SWRAY) stock hit a yearly low of $9.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% for the day.
- Bollore (OTC: BOIVF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.94% over the rest of the day.
- Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) shares were down 2.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $27.51.
- Wynn Macau (OTC: WYNMY) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.92 today morning. The stock traded down 0.08% over the session.
- Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB) shares moved down 1.82% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.60 to begin trading.
- Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $14.87, and later moved down 2.56% over the session.
- Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $159.39 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.
- Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY) stock moved down 2.54% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.74 to open trading.
- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.41 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
- Hengan Intl Group (OTC: HEGIY) shares hit a yearly low of $31.26 today morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.
- Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) shares hit a yearly low of $18.35 today morning. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.
- Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) shares moved down 20.22% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.03 to begin trading.
- Commerzbank (OTC: CRZBY) shares fell to $5.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.39%.
- Pearson (NYSE: PSO) shares hit a yearly low of $8.61 today morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.
- Whitbread (OTC: WTBDY) shares were down 4.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.19.
- RSA Insurance Group (OTC: RSNAY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.28% for the day.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) stock moved down 9.15% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.55 to open trading.
- Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) shares fell to $11.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.3%.
- Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares fell to $44.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.07%.
- Macerich (NYSE: MAC) shares hit a yearly low of $27.53 today morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.
- Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) shares were down 0.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $36.02.
- Marks & Spencer Group (OTC: MAKSY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.06 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.4%.
- Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $13.32, and later moved down 0.6% over the session.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) shares set a new yearly low of $73.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.78% on the session.
- Hysan Development Co (OTC: HYSNY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $7.61, and later moved down 0.38% over the session.
- National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) shares hit a yearly low of $43.67 today morning. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) stock hit $54.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.76% over the course of the day.
- Hugo Boss (OTC: BOSSY) shares were down 4.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.96.
- nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) stock hit a yearly low of $19.19 this morning. The stock was down 1.12% for the day.
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $6.60, and later moved down 0.37% over the session.
- MultiChoice Group (OTC: MCOIF) stock hit a yearly low of $7.60 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.91% on the session.
- Maanshan Iron And Steel (OTC: MAANF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 2.03% for the day.
- Chesapeake Energy (OTC: CHKDP) shares were down 0.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $369.00.
- Chesapeake Energy (OTC: CHKDG) shares moved down 9.89% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.05 to begin trading.
- Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.04 today morning. The stock traded down 1.52% over the session.
- Tourmaline Oil (OTC: TRMLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.19 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.16% on the day.
- K+S (OTC: KPLUY) shares hit a yearly low of $6.69 today morning. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.
- Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.79 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.75% over the rest of the day.
- Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares set a new yearly low of $7.85 this morning. The stock was down 0.44% on the session.
- Great Eagle Holdings (OTC: GEAHF) shares set a new yearly low of $3.36 this morning. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.
- Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.09 today morning. The stock traded down 1.46% over the session.
- Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $56.82 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.07% over the rest of the day.
- Prosegur Cash (OTC: PGUCY) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.58 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.54%.
- PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) shares were down 2.18% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.00.
- Whitehaven Coal (OTC: WHITF) stock hit a yearly low of $2.16 this morning. The stock was down 6.33% for the day.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) stock set a new 52-week low of $58.10 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.07%.
- Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $36.50 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.34% on the day.
- The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) shares set a new yearly low of $15.50 this morning. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.
- Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.
- National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ: EYE) shares were down 1.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.52.
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.70 today morning. The stock traded down 0.69% over the session.
- Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) shares moved down 1.85% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.91 to begin trading.
- Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.63 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.29% over the rest of the day.
- Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) shares set a new yearly low of $9.07 this morning. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.
- Green Dot (NYSE: GDOT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.67 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.06% on the day.
- Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $15.34, and later moved down 1.54% over the session.
- NOW (NYSE: DNOW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $10.28. Shares then traded down 3.62%.
- Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $70.30, and later moved up 0.22% over the session.
- LendingClub (NYSE: LC) shares moved down 3.32% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.14 to begin trading.
- AZZ (NYSE: AZZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $37.42 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 15.66%.
- Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) stock moved down 7.04% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.32 to open trading.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) shares hit a yearly low of $3.44 today morning. The stock was down 6.5% on the session.
- Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.03 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.5% over the rest of the day.
- Cryolife (NYSE: CRY) shares moved down 1.31% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.87 to begin trading.
- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $2.65. Shares then traded down 2.99%.
- MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.17 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.95%.
- PPDAI Group (NYSE: PPDF) shares set a new yearly low of $2.73 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) shares moved down 2.87% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.92 to begin trading.
- ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.43% for the day.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.96 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.12% over the rest of the day.
- US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) stock moved down 5.39% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.68 to open trading.
- Monex Group (OTC: MNXBY) shares were down 1.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.90.
- Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) shares moved up 0.32% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.50 to begin trading.
- Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.94 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.73% over the rest of the day.
- Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) shares fell to $20.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.67%.
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.69% on the session.
- Freehold Royalties (OTC: FRHLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $5.22. Shares then traded down 1.78%.
- Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) shares hit a yearly low of $4.48 today morning. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.
- Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) stock hit a yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.92% for the day.
- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares set a new yearly low of $3.61 this morning. The stock was down 2.57% on the session.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) shares moved down 3.33% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.71 to begin trading.
- Paramount Resources (OTC: PRMRF) shares hit a yearly low of $4.00 today morning. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.
- Ag Growth International (OTC: AGGZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $28.80, and later moved down 4.06% over the session.
- Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.32 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.96% on the day.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares hit a yearly low of $21.77 today morning. The stock was down 2.51% on the session.
- Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $13.95, and later moved down 2.81% over the session.
- Morphic Holding (NASDAQ: MORF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.45 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.83% on the day.
- National Energy Services (NASDAQ: NESR) shares set a new yearly low of $6.19 this morning. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.
- SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.12 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.58% on the day.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares were down 2.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.87.
- California Resources (NYSE: CRC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.27 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.
- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $4.59. Shares then traded up 4.13%.
- TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) stock hit $17.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.12% over the course of the day.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.99% on the day.
- Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) shares moved down 2.61% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.33 to begin trading.
- Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.54 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.93%.
- Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.45 today morning. The stock traded down 18.52% over the session.
- Cellectis (OTC: CMVLF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.50 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 5.0% over the rest of the day.
- Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTC: PEYUF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.16%.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) shares moved down 4.81% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.91 to begin trading.
- Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.
- Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.18 today morning. The stock traded down 2.22% over the session.
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) stock moved down 0.8% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.03 to open trading.
- BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ: BSTC) shares moved down 1.44% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $51.00 to begin trading.
- Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.27 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.49% over the rest of the day.
- EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $5.60. Shares then traded down 8.64%.
- ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.14 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.1% on the day.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) stock hit $2.48 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.77% over the course of the day.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) stock hit $1.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.48% over the course of the day.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares moved down 5.28% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.24 to begin trading.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.8%.
- Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CNSL) shares fell to $3.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.86%.
- Akastor (OTC: AKKVF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 31.53% on the session.
- ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $2.55. Shares then traded down 0.19%.
- Forty Seven (NASDAQ: FTSV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $5.73, and later moved down 1.7% over the session.
- Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.14 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.19% for the day.
- FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) stock hit $1.92 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.19% over the course of the day.
- ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) shares moved up 0.34% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.15 to begin trading.
- Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares set a new yearly low of $5.13 this morning. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: STSA) stock hit $10.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.23% over the course of the day.
- Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock hit $3.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.57% over the course of the day.
- Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ: HABT) stock hit a yearly low of $8.11 this morning. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALV) shares hit a yearly low of $10.17 today morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.
- CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) stock moved down 1.02% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.61 to open trading.
- Dorel Industries (OTC: DIIBF) shares fell to $3.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.19%.
- Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.
- RTI Surgical Hldgs (NASDAQ: RTIX) shares were down 2.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.55.
- Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) shares were down 4.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.40.
- Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) shares moved up 0.78% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.74 to begin trading.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ: DZSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.53% on the day.
- Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.22, and later moved down 1.98% over the session.
- Senseonics Holdings (AMEX: SENS) shares moved down 2.2% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.89 to begin trading.
- Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) shares fell to $0.63 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.33%.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC) stock moved down 8.36% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.03 to open trading.
- Allied Minds (OTC: ALLWF) shares were down 3.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.64.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) stock moved down 2.34% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.04 to open trading.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares fell to $1.06 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.27%.
- Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.63 this morning. The stock was down 9.09% on the session.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.74, and later moved down 5.98% over the session.
- TransEnterix (AMEX: TRXC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.52% for the day.
- Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) stock hit $2.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.18% over the course of the day.
- Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.88 today morning. The stock traded down 4.73% over the session.
- Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $5.66, and later moved down 2.92% over the session.
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.7%.
- Harborside (OTC: HSDEF) stock moved down 10.59% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.15 to open trading.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.35% on the session.
- Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.39 this morning. The stock was down 7.18% for the day.
- Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ: ALPN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.23% on the day.
- Playmates Toys (OTC: PMTYF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.28%.
- OneVue Holdings (OTC: OVUEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.23, and later moved down 20.69% over the session.
- Archon (OTC: ARHN) stock moved down 16.67% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.50 to open trading.
- Obsidian Energy (NYSE: OBE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.72. Shares then traded down 3.53%.
- 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) shares moved down 4.72% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.21 to begin trading.
- InflaRx (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.6% over the rest of the day.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $4.90, and later moved down 6.16% over the session.
- TILT Holdings (OTC: TLLTF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 9.15% over the rest of the day.
- Foresight Energy (NYSE: FELP) stock moved down 12.54% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.19 to open trading.
- Renren (NYSE: RENN) shares were up 0.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.64.
- Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.7% on the session.
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.42 today morning. The stock was down 7.56% on the session.
- HIVE Blockchain (OTC: HVBTF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 8.2% over the rest of the day.
- Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) stock hit $0.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.36% over the course of the day.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $4.48. Shares then traded down 2.88%.
- Reed's (NASDAQ: REED) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.79 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.14% on the day.
- Basic Energy Servs (NYSE: BAS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock was down 7.56% for the day.
- Cannabis Strategic (OTC: NUGS) stock hit $0.13 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.62% over the course of the day.
- Madalena Energy (OTC: MDLNF) stock moved down 2.41% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to open trading.
- MJardin Group (OTC: MJARF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.42. Shares then traded down 3.98%.
- Siyata Mobile (OTC: SYATF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.28 today morning. The stock traded down 4.98% over the session.
- HighGold Mining (OTC: HGGOF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.81 today morning. The stock traded down 2.06% over the session.
- AeroGrow International (OTC: AERO) shares fell to $0.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.41%.
- Potnetwork Holdings (OTC: POTN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 1.13% on the session.
- Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.33 today morning. The stock was up 6.4% on the session.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.02 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.82% on the day.
- Peck Holdings (NASDAQ: PECK) shares fell to $3.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.07%.
- AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.97 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.08% on the session.
- Telson Mining (OTC: SOHFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 11.6% for the day.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.71% for the day.
- Frankly (OTC: FRNKF) shares were down 7.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.43.
- SSB Bancorp (OTC: SSBP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.39% for the day.
- Crystal Lake Mining (OTC: SIOCF) shares fell to $0.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.33%.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares set a new yearly low of $3.80 this morning. The stock was down 9.11% on the session.
- Azucar Minerals (OTC: AXDDF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.16 this morning. The stock was up 4.17% on the session.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.
- Cool Holdings (NASDAQ: AWSM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.98% on the session.
- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr (OTC: KWBT) stock moved down 5.75% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.25 to open trading.
- CannaOne Technologies (OTC: CNONF) stock moved up 16.33% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.48 to open trading.
- Koios Beverage (OTC: KBEVF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 7.13% on the session.
- Petrus Resources (OTC: PTRUF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 3.6% for the day.
- BriaCell Therapeutics (OTC: BCTXF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 27.37% on the session.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REXN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.99, and later moved down 2.93% over the session.
- Naturally Splendid (OTC: NSPDF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock was down 13.37% for the day.
- Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.13. Shares then traded down 7.6%.
- Juhl Energy (OTC: JUHL) shares moved down 1.15% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $771.00 to begin trading.
- Interbit (OTC: BTLLF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 9.31% for the day.
- Spring Pharmaceutical Gr (OTC: CYIG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Tuesday. The stock was down 17.0% for the day.
- Power Metals (OTC: PWRMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.2% on the session.
- Frelii (OTC: FRLI) shares were down 14.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.12.
- Platina Resources (OTC: PTNUF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 10.0%.
- BioRestorative Therapies (OTC: BRTX) shares fell to $0.13 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 31.03%.
- Garb Oil & Power (OTC: GARB) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock hit $1.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 29.41% over the course of the day.
- Cypherpunk Holdings (OTC: KHRIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 20.79% on the session.
- Wonderfilm Media (OTC: WDRFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.09, and later moved down 12.62% over the session.
- West Texas Resources (OTC: WTXR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 14.29% over the rest of the day.
- Northern Graphite (OTC: NGPHF) shares fell to $0.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.09%.
- Cognetivity Neurosciences (OTC: CGNSF) shares were down 2.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.07.
- H/Cell Energy (OTC: HCCC) shares moved down 14.29% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading.
- ALX Uranium (OTC: ALXEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.02, and later moved up 0.17% over the session.
- International Stem Cell (OTC: ISCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.35 today morning. The stock traded down 26.67% over the session.
- Motif Bio (NASDAQ: MTFB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.58% on the day.
- Liberty One Lithium (OTC: LRTTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.04, and later moved down 8.79% over the session.
- Medallion Resources (OTC: MLLOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.46% on the session.
- Superconductor Tech (NASDAQ: SCON) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
- NRG Metals (OTC: NRGMF) stock moved down 0.65% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to open trading.
- Golden State Bancorp (OTC: GSBX) shares were down 3.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.80.
- Northern Superior (OTC: NSUPF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 24.57%.
- CurrencyWorks (OTC: CWRK) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12 today morning. The stock traded down 33.33% over the session.
- Viveve Medical (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Tuesday. The stock was down 8.18% for the day.
- Lomiko Metals (OTC: LMRMF) shares moved down 33.66% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.
- Cascadero Copper (OTC: CCEDF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 84.09% on the session.
- Fusion Connect (OTC: FSNNQ) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
- Cloud Peak Energy (OTC: CLDPQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 48.53% over the session.
- Grizzly Discoveries (OTC: GZDIF) stock hit $0.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 37.5% over the course of the day.
- 92 Resources (OTC: RGDCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.13% on the day.
- InspireMD (AMEX: NSPR) stock hit $1.13 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.33% over the course of the day.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares were down 3.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.71.
- Netcoins Holdings (OTC: GARLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 43.92% over the session.
- Vanadian Energy (OTC: URCFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 38.24% over the session.
- Nutroganics (OTC: NUTTQ) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0011 this morning. The stock was down 41.67% for the day.
- Lifestyle Medical Network (OTC: LMNK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 45.0% over the rest of the day.
- Tinkerine Studios (OTC: TKSTF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0036 this morning. The stock was down 80.89% for the day.
- PetroShare (OTC: PRHRQ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock was down 37.5% for the day.
- AppSwarm (OTC: SWRM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0049 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- BLOK Technologies (OTC: BLPFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0016 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 9.17%.
- Hemagen Diagnostics (OTC: HMGN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.0045, and later moved down 20.0% over the session.
- CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.
- Transnational Group (OTC: TAMG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 20.0% over the rest of the day.
- Emerge Energy Services (OTC: EMESQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.0043, and later moved down 25.0% over the session.
- Drinks America Holdings (OTC: DKAM) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
- Visium Technologies (OTC: VISM) shares moved up 35.36% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0041 to begin trading.
- 1PM Industries (OTC: OPMZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- Indoor Harvest (OTC: INQD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.0036. Shares then traded down 7.69%.
- MedGen (OTC: MDIN) shares moved down 60.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00004 to begin trading.
- Institute of Biomedical (OTC: MRES) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0003 this morning. The stock was down 10.5% on the session.
- Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
- Industrial Enterprises (OTC: IEAM) shares fell to $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Eco-Tek (OTC: ETEK) stock hit $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.
- ProTek Capital (OTC: PRPM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- International Silver (OTC: ISLV) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.
- Premier Biomedical (OTC: BIEI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0047 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 14.0%.
- Lingerie Fighting (OTC: BOTY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Tiger Oil and Energy (OTC: TGRO) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.00016 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Wowjoint Holdings (OTC: BWOWF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0027 to open trading.
- Coates International (OTC: COTE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.
- Wentworth Energy (OTC: WNWG) shares fell to $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Trustcash Holdings (OTC: TCHH) shares fell to $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Healthmed Services (OTC: HEME) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.0005, and later moved down 9.09% over the session.
- Minerco (OTC: MINE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.