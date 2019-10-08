Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Before 10 am on Tuesday, 48 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Key Facts:
- The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM).
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Helmer Directional (OTC: EXLA).
- Canal Capital (OTC: COWPP) saw the sharpest decline, as it traded 3.95% after setting a new 52-week high.
Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares were up 0.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.26 for a change of up 0.16%.
- Nippon Telegraph (OTC: NTTYY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.26. The stock traded up 1.7% on the session.
- Digital Realty Trust (OTC: DLRTP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $25.20 with a daily change of up 0.2%.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares were up 1.03% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.06 for a change of up 1.03%.
- HCP (NYSE: HCP) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.55 on Tuesday, moving up 0.19%.
- Anglo American Platinum (OTC: AGPPF) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.79 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.04 on Tuesday, moving down 0.26%.
- Li Ning Co (OTC: LNNGF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $3.08. Shares traded up 3.45%.
- Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.39 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.15%.
- Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) shares hit a yearly high of $168.50. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
- Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.41. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
- Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.59 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.01%.
- CT Real Estate Investment (OTC: CTRRF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.39. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
- Granite REIT (NYSE: GRP-U) shares were flat% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.91 for a change of flat%.
- International Speedway (NASDAQ: ISCA) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.62 on Tuesday, moving up 0.24%.
- Cominar REIT (OTC: CMLEF) shares were up 0.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.28 for a change of up 0.33%.
- Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ: HLG) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.50 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
- Dream Office REIT (OTC: DRETF) shares hit a yearly high of $22.61. The stock traded up 1.06% on the session.
- Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $34.82. Shares traded up 0.78%.
- Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) shares hit a yearly high of $20.57. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.
- Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.72 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.
- Unitil (NYSE: UTL) shares hit $64.43 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.97%.
- International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.96 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.25%.
- Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) shares broke to $14.34 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.83%.
- Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.81 with a daily change of down 3.95%.
- Nuveen Maryland Quality (NYSE: NMY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.53 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.23%.
- Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE: NPV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.09. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
- Nuv Conn MTPS-2015 (NYSE: NTC) shares were up 0.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.63 for a change of up 0.21%.
- ITM Power (OTC: ITMPF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.65 with a daily change of up 8.33%.
- Metalla Royalty (OTC: MTAFF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.14.
- Westbury Bancorp (OTC: WBBW) shares were up 0.96% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.25 for a change of up 0.96%.
- Medlab Clinical (OTC: MDBBF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.34 on Tuesday morning, moving up 36.0%.
- Thomasville Bancshares (OTC: THVB) shares hit a yearly high of $46.00. The stock traded up 9.42% on the session.
- Centrus Energy (AMEX: LEU) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.66. The stock was up 1.8% for the day.
- Community Bancorp (OTC: CYSM) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.01. The stock was up 1.51% for the day.
- Clancy Systems Intl (OTC: CLSI) shares were up 28.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.10 for a change of up 28.21%.
- Eastgate Biotech (OTC: ETBI) shares set a new yearly high of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 25.56% on the session.
- Astea International (OTC: ATEA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 115.23%.
- Tix (OTC: TIXC) shares were up 33.94% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.61 for a change of up 33.94%.
- Oregon Bancorp (OTC: ORBN) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.00 Tuesday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Saker Aviation Services (OTC: SKAS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.12 with a daily change of up 7.84%.
- Lake Victoria Mining Co (OTC: LVCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.06 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 41.86%.
- Wowjoint Holdings (OTC: BWOWF) shares broke to $0.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Canal Capital (OTC: COWPP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.05 on Tuesday morning, moving up 287.76%.
- Canal Capital (OTC: COWP) shares set a new yearly high of $0.02 this morning. The stock was up 140.28% on the session.
- Itoco (OTC: ITMC) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.85 on Tuesday, moving flat%.
- Helmer Directional (OTC: EXLA) shares broke to $0.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 22.15%.
