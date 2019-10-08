Market Overview

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2019 8:16am   Comments
Gainers

  • Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: NAT) shares surged 3.7% to $3.20 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $269.7 million. The most recent rating by BTIG, on October 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Teekay Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: TNK) stock rose 3.4% to $1.83. The market cap stands at $330.8 million.
  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock increased by 2.9% to $5.77. The market cap seems to be at $877.8 million.
  • Social Capital Hedosophia, Inc. (NYSE: IPOA) shares increased by 1.8% to $11.15.
  • Diamond S Shipping, Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) shares rose 1.2% to $14.00. The market cap stands at $409.6 million.

 

Losers

  • Ryanair Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares declined 2.8% to $66.06 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $12.8 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on July 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $77.00.
  • Avaya Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: AVYA) stock plummeted 2.1% to $13.79. The market cap seems to be at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 07, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $16.00.
  • Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) shares plummeted 1.4% to $371.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.7 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on October 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $445.00.
  • American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares plummeted 1.0% to $25.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $25.00.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

