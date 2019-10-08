20 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) shares increased by 21.7% to $8.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $102.9 million.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares increased by 1.7% to $8.19. The market cap stands at $26.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) stock rose 0.7% to $4.95. The market cap seems to be at $28.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Charter Equity, on July 26, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) stock decreased by 12.2% to $50.21 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $2.1 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on October 04, is at Hold, with a price target of $61.00.
- Tencent Music, Inc. (NYSE: TME) stock plummeted 2.8% to $12.40. The market cap seems to be at $20.8 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $18.00.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock fell 2.4% to $99.05. The market cap stands at $35.8 billion. The most recent rating by Nomura, on August 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $118.00.
- Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock decreased by 2.1% to $32.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on August 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.40.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) stock declined 1.7% to $15.90. The market cap seems to be at $12.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on September 12, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) shares decreased by 1.6% to $16.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) stock fell 1.5% to $243.60. The market cap seems to be at $104.7 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 19, is at Outperform, with a price target of $276.00.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock decreased by 1.4% to $181.85. The market cap stands at $105.0 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on October 07, is at Outperform, with a price target of $217.00.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares fell 1.4% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $688.9 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 03, is at Underweight, with a price target of $4.50.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) stock fell 1.3% to $25.70. The market cap seems to be at $12.6 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on September 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $26.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares declined 1.3% to $43.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $59.00.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares plummeted 1.2% to $77.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 billion. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on October 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $91.00.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock decreased by 1.1% to $67.99. The market cap seems to be at $14.1 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on October 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $80.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock plummeted 1.1% to $19.47. The market cap seems to be at $17.3 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares decreased by 1.0% to $14.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 04, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) stock decreased by 1.0% to $16.62. The market cap stands at $26.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on October 07, the current rating is at Hold.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares plummeted 1.0% to $61.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 billion. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on October 03, is at Hold, with a price target of $58.00.
