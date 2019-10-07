Freight Futures Daily Curve: 10/7

Freight Futures lanes to watch today: East, West & South Regional Lanes

The Trucking Freight Futures markets ended the week on Friday practically unchanged across all 11 markets with the exception of the South Regional contract (FUT.VSU201910), which was up fractionally to $1.301 per mile and the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201910) which gained 0.23% on the day and settled at $858. For the week, the contract was one of the biggest gainers, rising $0.019. In the broader market, the National contract (FUT.VNU201910) ended unchanged on Friday at $1.425 and up nearly 0.3% for the week. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201910) which was also unchanged, added $0.018 for the week to finish at $1.431. The West regional contract fell fractionally for the week to $1.543.

In the East, the spot ATL to PHI contract (FUT.VAP201910) rose $0.038 for the week to $1.540 and the PHI to CHI contract (FUT.VPC201910) up over 1% to $0.942. The CHI to ATL contract finished up $0.005 to $1.810. Both lanes in the West ended the week under pressure. The LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201910) was lower on the week by $0.005 to $2.090 and the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL201910) was down $0.01 to $0.996. Also closing down for the week was the LAX to DAL contract which fell $0.018 to $1.744. Total open interest for the week was unchanged at 65,000 miles.

FUT.VEU201910, FUT.VWU201910, FUT.VSU201910

