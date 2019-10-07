Michaels Craft Stores Now Function As UPS Drop Off And Pick Up Locations

For crafters who frequent Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK), North America's largest craft retailer, UPS Inc (NYSE: UPS) has made 1,100 Michaels stores nationwide into UPS Access Points. This means that customers can ship or drop off packages while they shop for yarn or Halloween decor.

"Michaels has long been recognized as a one-stop shop for all décor and creative needs and providing value to our customers through UPS Access Point® locations will bring added convenience to our shoppers," said Matthew Rubin, Michaels Senior Vice President of Business Development and Growth. "Whether picking up a package from one of our stores, dropping off a pre-labeled return package or shipping off the latest fine art, DIY projects – or anything else you'd like to ship – directly from your favorite Michaels location, we're here for you every step of the way."

As part of the UPS Access Point® program, UPS customers can choose to have their packages redirected to the UPS Store, CVS or Michaels, whichever store best fits into their schedules. Instead of missing a home-delivery or fearing that their unattended package gets stolen, customers can combine their in-store shopping with their online purchase pickup or returns.

When asked how this partnership benefits UPS' retail partners besides increasing foot traffic, Michaels' PR Manager Mallory Smith said that this joining of forces adds convenience to the "omnichannel shopping experience."

Smith told FreightWaves, "This latest enhancement provides our customers with a practical and efficient solution to support their shipping needs and is another way we are incorporating innovation into our stores, focusing on customer solutions to drive long-term growth."

"By partnering with Michaels, we're able to make it easier to do business with UPS in ways that suit our customers' busy lifestyles," said Kevin Warren, UPS's chief marketing officer. "Our UPS My Choice® home solution, used by more than 60 million consumers throughout the world, pairs seamlessly with our UPS Access Point® locations, giving our customers more choice and control."

However, UPS hasn't cornered the market on the retail and e-commerce alliance. In June 2019, FedEx began partnering with Dollar General stores towards a similar goal. Since Dollar General stores are ubiquitous in rural communities, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is able to extend its reach beyond urban areas. This partnership launched with 1,500 Dollar General stores and expects to grow to 8,000 by the end of 2020.

