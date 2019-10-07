30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares climbed 37.2% to $20.75 after the company announced it would receive a $125 million upfront payment from Pfizer for the exclusive licensing of AKCEA-ANGPTL3-L.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA) surged 24.1% to $0.3102 after the company filed 510(k) with the FDA for SNA-001.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) gained 20% to $0.3898 after the company announced an update to its prolonged survival data in the Phase 1/2 of the ADXS-PSA trial.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) climbed 18.7% to $0.2910 after the company announced it received an FDA approval for its IDE for Oncology Indications.
- Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO) gained 13.3% to $19.63 after the company won a contract from the federal employees health benefits program for diabetes. The company expects the contract to add $50 to $60 million in revenue over the next two years.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) rose 13.1% to $2.85.
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) climbed 12.6% to $18.01.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) gained 11.4% to $7.74.
- International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) rose 10.9% to $23.00. International Seaways sold its 49.9% interest in Qatar Gas Transport to Nakilat for $123 million in cash.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) gained 10.1% to $2.6308 after JMP Securities initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $21 per shares.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) climbed 9.8% to $11.22.
- Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPH) gained 9.4% to $10.06 after the company raised FY2019 sales guidance.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares jumped 9.4% to $2.33.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) climbed 9% to $3.51.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) gained 8% to $3.3250.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) rose 7.3% to $8.01 after receiving U.S. FDA approval for PF708 to treat osteoporosis.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) shares rose 5.9% to $172.92 after gaining 28.04% on Friday. JP Morgan upgraded RingCentral from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $143 to $225.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) gained 5.7% to $67.47.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) shares tumbled 18% to $11.11 after reporting interim results from ongoing 24-week Phase 2 study evaluating aldafermin in patients with NASH.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped 10% to $0.3271 after the company filed for a common stock offering of up to 38 million shares.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 9.8% to $3.0306 after the company issued an update on its HOPE-2 study of CAP-1002.
- Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) shares tumbled 9.8% to $15.30 after the company's ASCENT trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares fell 9.6% to $0.2350 after the company announced plans to explore strategic alternatives. The company also disclosed that its Karen Murray is stepping down as CEO.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) dropped 9.2% to $4.07.
- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) dipped 7.5% to $23.82.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares declined 7.5% to $1.97.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) shares dropped 7.1% to $8.20.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) fell 6.4% to $3.64. Avadel reported the resignation of Kevin Kotler from Board of Directors.
- DBV Technologies S.A.. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 5.4% to $8.43.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) fell 4,4% to $3.8831 after the company announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Michael Monahan.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.