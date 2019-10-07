Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2019 12:32pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares climbed 37.2% to $20.75 after the company announced it would receive a $125 million upfront payment from Pfizer for the exclusive licensing of AKCEA-ANGPTL3-L.
  • Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA) surged 24.1% to $0.3102 after the company filed 510(k) with the FDA for SNA-001.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) gained 20% to $0.3898 after the company announced an update to its prolonged survival data in the Phase 1/2 of the ADXS-PSA trial.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) climbed 18.7% to $0.2910 after the company announced it received an FDA approval for its IDE for Oncology Indications.
  • Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO) gained 13.3% to $19.63 after the company won a contract from the federal employees health benefits program for diabetes. The company expects the contract to add $50 to $60 million in revenue over the next two years.
  • BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) rose 13.1% to $2.85.
  • The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) climbed 12.6% to $18.01.
  • Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) gained 11.4% to $7.74.
  • International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) rose 10.9% to $23.00. International Seaways sold its 49.9% interest in Qatar Gas Transport to Nakilat for $123 million in cash.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) gained 10.1% to $2.6308 after JMP Securities initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $21 per shares.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) climbed 9.8% to $11.22.
  • Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPH) gained 9.4% to $10.06 after the company raised FY2019 sales guidance.
  • Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares jumped 9.4% to $2.33.
  • Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) climbed 9% to $3.51.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) gained 8% to $3.3250.
  • Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) rose 7.3% to $8.01 after receiving U.S. FDA approval for PF708 to treat osteoporosis.
  • RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) shares rose 5.9% to $172.92 after gaining 28.04% on Friday. JP Morgan upgraded RingCentral from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $143 to $225.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) gained 5.7% to $67.47.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) shares tumbled 18% to $11.11 after reporting interim results from ongoing 24-week Phase 2 study evaluating aldafermin in patients with NASH.
  • FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) dropped 10% to $0.3271 after the company filed for a common stock offering of up to 38 million shares.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 9.8% to $3.0306 after the company issued an update on its HOPE-2 study of CAP-1002.
  • Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) shares tumbled 9.8% to $15.30 after the company's ASCENT trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares fell 9.6% to $0.2350 after the company announced plans to explore strategic alternatives. The company also disclosed that its Karen Murray is stepping down as CEO.
  • Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) dropped 9.2% to $4.07.
  • Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) dipped 7.5% to $23.82.
  • DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) shares declined 7.5% to $1.97.
  • BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) shares dropped 7.1% to $8.20.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) fell 6.4% to $3.64. Avadel reported the resignation of Kevin Kotler from Board of Directors.
  • DBV Technologies S.A.. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 5.4% to $8.43.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) fell 4,4% to $3.8831 after the company announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Michael Monahan.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEMD + ADXS)

Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Positive; Akcea Therapeutics Shares Jump
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Intersect ENT's Study Of Drug-Coated Balloon For Sinus Dilation Misses Primary Endpoint
16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
23 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 7, 2019