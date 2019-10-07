8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock rose 6.5% to $10.93 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
- Teekay Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: TNK) stock moved upwards by 4.3% to $1.57. The market cap seems to be at $330.8 million.
- Avaya Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: AVYA) stock rose 2.7% to $13.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares increased by 1.2% to $5.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) stock surged 1.1% to $8.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.
Losers
- Performance Shipping, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares plummeted 6.8% to $0.96 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares plummeted 1.0% to $45.45. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 07, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock plummeted 1.0% to $18.10. The market cap stands at $41.9 billion.
