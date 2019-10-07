6 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares rose 2.6% to $10.21 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock surged 1.7% to $1.75. The market cap seems to be at $33.0 million.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) stock increased by 1.4% to $49.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.1 billion.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock surged 1.2% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.7 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
Losers
- Approach Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREX) shares decreased by 2.7% to $0.14 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) shares declined 1.1% to $42.61. The market cap seems to be at $40.6 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 04, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $51.00.
