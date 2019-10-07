4 Stocks To Watch For October 7, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) reported a $250 million mixed securities offering. Sutro Biopharma shares gained 2.4% to close at $8.43 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: STRO) reported a $250 million mixed securities offering. Sutro Biopharma shares gained 2.4% to close at $8.43 on Friday. HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) shares fell over 9% Friday after the company reported a broad restructuring plan. HP late Thursday said it expects to reduce its gross global headcount by approximately 7,000 to 9,000 employees and gave updated fiscal year 2020 guidance. The company adjusted EPS to $2.22-$2.32 versus the $2.24 estimate, and free cash flow at least $3 billion. HP shares declined 9.6% to close at $16.64 on Friday.

