4 Stocks To Watch For October 7, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2019 4:57am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) reported a $250 million mixed securities offering. Sutro Biopharma shares gained 2.4% to close at $8.43 on Friday.
  • HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) shares fell over 9% Friday after the company reported a broad restructuring plan. HP late Thursday said it expects to reduce its gross global headcount by approximately 7,000 to 9,000 employees and gave updated fiscal year 2020 guidance. The company adjusted EPS to $2.22-$2.32 versus the $2.24 estimate, and free cash flow at least $3 billion. HP shares declined 9.6% to close at $16.64 on Friday.

  • Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Michael Monahan. Hexo shares gained 2.5% to close at $4.06 on Friday.
  • Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) shares climbed over 25% Friday after the company announced that the company along with General Dynamics was selected for a $2 billion program by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Exela Technologies shares gained 2.9% to $1.42 in pre-market trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

