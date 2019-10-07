Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IPO Outlook For The Week: Banking And Biotech
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 07, 2019 7:53am   Comments
Share:
IPO Outlook For The Week: Banking And Biotech

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) will issue 13.2 million shares between $18 and $20 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 5.8% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $303.6 million. Headquartered in Germany, the 11-year-old biotech company has a pipeline of more than 20 candidates targeting tumors and infectious diseases.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) will issue more than 7.14 million shares between $20 and $22 Friday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 6.5% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $180.7 million. The California-based company develops candidates to treat hepatitis B, HIV, influenza and tuberculosis.

HBT Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) will issue 8.3 million shares between $17 and $19 Friday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 31.5% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $181.4 million. The Illinois bank operates dozens of branches and ATMs across the state.

Related Links:

What Is Reg A+?

What Is A Lock-Up Expiration Date And Why Is It Important?

Posted-In: News Previews IPOs Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BNTX + HBT)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session