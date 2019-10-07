IPO Outlook For The Week: Banking And Biotech

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) will issue 13.2 million shares between $18 and $20 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 5.8% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $303.6 million. Headquartered in Germany, the 11-year-old biotech company has a pipeline of more than 20 candidates targeting tumors and infectious diseases.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) will issue more than 7.14 million shares between $20 and $22 Friday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 6.5% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $180.7 million. The California-based company develops candidates to treat hepatitis B, HIV, influenza and tuberculosis.

HBT Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) will issue 8.3 million shares between $17 and $19 Friday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 31.5% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $181.4 million. The Illinois bank operates dozens of branches and ATMs across the state.

