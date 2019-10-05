Martin Scorsese: Marvel Movies Are Like Theme Parks, Not 'Cinema'

Superhero movie aficionados were saddened and/or angered to learn this week that film directing paragon Martin Scorsese doesn’t consider the Marvel movies “cinema.”

Scorsese, in the news currently as the director of the Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) crime epic “The Irishman,” told Empire magazine he hasn’t been able to get into the Marvel films.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese said. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.

“It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being,” said Scorsese, best known for the films like “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” and “The Departed.”

Martin Scorsese is one of my 5 favorite living filmmakers. I was outraged when people picketed The Last Temptation of Christ without having seen the film. I’m saddened that he’s now judging my films in the same way. https://t.co/hzHp8x4Aj8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 4, 2019

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn said he was “saddened” that Scorsese negatively judges films he hasn’t seen, noting Scorsese remains one of his favorite filmmakers.

If box office figures are any measure most people by far, disagree with Scorsese. They go see Marvel films in far bigger numbers.

One of the Marvel films, “Avengers: Endgame,” is this year’s top grossing movie at the domestic box office so far, having grossed more than $850 million and more than $2 billion worldwide.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) acquired Marvel Entertainment in 2009 for $4.24 billion.

Scorsese’s biggest grossing film, 2006’s “The Departed,” brought in $132 million. Scorsese’s entire cannon of 24 movies has grossed just under $2 billion, less than “Avengers: Endgame” by itself.

Related Links:

Marvel Cinematic Universe Could Approach $20-Billion Gross Worldwide

'Avengers: Endgame' Easily Exceeds Box Office Expectations, Sets Opening Weekend Records

Photo credit: Siebbi, Wikimedia