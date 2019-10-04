34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) shares climbed 25.9% to $1.3849 after the company announced that the company along with General Dynamics was selected for a $2 billion program by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
- Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYA) jumped 25.4% to $12.69 after the company announced a partnership with RingCentral, an enterprise cloud communications contact center. The partnership will introduce "Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral," which is a communications as a service (UCaaS) solution.
- RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) climbed 25.2% to $159.74 after the company would become an exclusive provider of UCaaS Solutions to Avaya in a strategic partnership.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) rose 17.9% to $2.44.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) jumped 13.4% to $3.5382.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares gained 13.2% to $9.87 after the company announced the FDA acceptance of BLA filing for viaskin peanut for the treatment of peanut allergy.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) rose 12.6% to $2.60.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) surged 10.7% to $2.58.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) gained 9.8% to $52.83.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) climbed 9.7% to $10.48 after the California Public Utilities Commissions and Safety Enforcement division submitted proposed settlement deal.
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) gained 8.7% to $88.39 after the company reported results from its SRP-9003 gene therapy trial for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy. The trial showed improvements on functional measures in all three participants.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) climbed 8.4% to $3.2099.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) jumped 8.3% to $3.0854.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) shares rose 7.9% to $41.76.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) gained 7.8% to $20.11.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares climbed 7.5% to $36.07.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) shares rose 7.4% to $27.29. SMART Global reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) gained 7.3% to $10.14.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) shares rose 6.5% to $12.57.
Losers
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) shares dipped 27% to $2.39 after the company announced pricing of $32.5 million of securities in concurrent public offerings of common stock and preferred stock.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) fell 15.3% to $2.39. Arcimoto priced 1.04 million share common stock offering at $2.25 per share.
- Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ: PFNX) dipped 11.5% to $7.03.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares declined 11% to $2.2701 after the company disclosed that CFO Paul Weiner is leaving the company.
- Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) dropped 10.8% to $39.08 after Texas Instruments ended its distribution relationship with the company. Texas Instruments products made up approximately 10% of the company's sales in FY19.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) tumbled 9.7% to $9.22. IDT rescheduled the report of its Q4 financial and operational results for Thursday, October 10, 2019.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) dropped 9.5% to $7.89.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) fell 9.4% to $17.54. Heron Therapeutics, reported the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,571,429 shares of its common stock at $17.50 per share.
- Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) dropped 9.3% to $15.63 after announcing the resignation of CEO.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) shares fell 9.2% to $16.70 after the company reported a broad restructuring plan. HP late Thursday said it expects to reduce its gross global headcount by approximately 7,000 to 9,000 employees and gave updated fiscal year 2020 guidance. The company adjusted EPS to $2.22-$2.32 versus the $2.24 estimate, and free cash flow at least $3 billion.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares declined 7.6% to $10.72.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) tumbled 7.5% to $8.63.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares dipped 7% to $4.62.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares dropped 6.8% to $2.46.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) fell 6.5% to $3.6828 after rising 31.33% on Thursday.
