FreightWaves Radio Preview: Tanker Truck Jobs, And Keeping All Drivers Healthy

Two very different discussions about the same topic – drivers – will be featured this weekend on FreightWaves Radio.

Steve Iskander of DriverReach will chat with co-hosts John Kingston and Tim Dooner about the market for drivers of tanker trucks. Despite higher pay and less demand for multiple nights away from home, the market for tanker truck drivers is especially tight. Iskander will talk about the reasons why, and will also discuss the DriverReach tool and how its goal of recruitment works with today's drivers.

Another Steve, Steve Kane of Rolling Strong, will join the discussion to speak about his app-based tool to improve driver health. Keeping drivers healthy is a major concern and challenge in the industry, given the demands of a long-haul truck driver's job. Rolling Strong is a tool that provides a roadmap for drivers to reach that healthy state.

Two FreightWaves colleagues of Tim and John will be in the studio for a discussion. Emily Szink, featured in a wide number of offerings through FreightWaves TV, will chat about some of the key stories and analyses that have come through various FreightWaves outlets in the past week. And Anthony Smith, FreightWaves' chief economist, will review our recent fourth quarter webinar and other observations he has about the economy today.

FreightWaves Radio can be heard on SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking, channel 146, every Saturday between 3-5 p.m. Eastern. It is replayed 9-11 p.m. on Saturday and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday. For subscribers to SiriusXM's streaming service, it can be heard at all times on demand.

