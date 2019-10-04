16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares moved upwards by 4.4% to $1.88 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $132.9 million.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares surged 3.0% to $0.34. The market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Genmab, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares increased by 2.0% to $19.68. The market cap seems to be at $13.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 12, the current rating is at Overweight.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) stock surged 1.6% to $1.26. The market cap seems to be at $118.4 million.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock rose 1.5% to $0.67. The market cap seems to be at $28.3 million.
- Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE: NVO) shares moved upwards by 1.2% to $50.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 17, the current rating is at Buy.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares moved upwards by 1.2% to $0.74. The market cap stands at $26.0 million.
- OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 1.1% to $3.60. The market cap seems to be at $609.9 million.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) stock rose 1.0% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares surged 1.0% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on September 20, is at Sell, with a price target of $5.00.
Losers
- Arbutus Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares fell 19.6% to $1.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.1 million.
- Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) stock fell 16.2% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.8 million. The most recent rating by Citi, on September 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) stock decreased by 7.6% to $17.90. The market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on October 03, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $32.00.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares declined 7.0% to $0.20. The market cap seems to be at $3.4 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.
- PDS Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDSB) stock decreased by 6.8% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares declined 4.1% to $78.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $180.00.
