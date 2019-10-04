Market Overview

8 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2019 8:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares increased by 3.4% to $1.78 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock rose 1.6% to $1.90. The market cap seems to be at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) shares decreased by 3.0% to $7.09 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $803.4 million. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 04, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) shares fell 2.8% to $2.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 04, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.50.
  • Clean Energy Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNE) stock plummeted 2.5% to $1.96. The market cap stands at $429.8 million.
  • Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock declined 1.8% to $19.96. The market cap seems to be at $12.5 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on August 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $33.00.
  • Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) shares decreased by 1.4% to $29.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 04, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares fell 1.1% to $1.34. The market cap stands at $2.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

