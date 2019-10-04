Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2019 4:36am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE) shares jumped 36.7% to close at $20.50 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $15.46 after being priced at $15 per share.
  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares climbed 31.3% to close at $3.94 on Thursday after the company reported a clinical collaboration with Merck for evaluation of combo of PDS0101, Merck's KEYTRUDA.
  • The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) gained 26.6% to close at $4.00 after the company raised its Q3 preliminary guidance.
  • Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) rose 26.2% to close at $5.78.
  • Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) climbed 24.6% to close at $6.18 after the company issued an update on DalcA Phase 2b trial.
  • Viela Bio, ncC. (NASDAQ: VIE) gained 23.2% to close at $23.41. Viela Bio made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $21.50 after being priced at $19 per share.
  • FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) climbed 16.1% to close at $0.37 after the company announced NRG Energy has extended a $40 million revolving construction and term financing facility to FuelCell Finance for the purpose of project development by the company and its subsidiaries.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 13% to close at $14.13.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 12.7% to close at $3.86.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) climbed 12.1% to close at $15.74.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares rose 11.7% to close at $2.97.
  • Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) climbed 11.1% to close at $22.19.
  • Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) climbed 10.8% to close at $114.15.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) gained 10.3% to close at $10.43.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) gained 9.7% to close at $62.14 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $80 per share.
  • Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) gained 9.5% to close at $11.80.
  • Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) climbed 9.4% to close at $39.09. RBC Capital maintained Smartsheet with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $60 to $53.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares gained 9.2% to close at $9.27.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) surged 9.1% to close at $3.83 on a potential rebound after the stock dropped about 18% over the past 5 days.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) rose 9% to close at $7.30. Cleveland-Cliffs will replace Mercury Systems in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on October 8.
  • Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) rose 8.4% to close at $2.97.
  • Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) gained 8.1% to close at $10.80.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 6.6% to close at $8.61 despite no company-specific news. This could potentially be a rebound after the stock dropped 9% over the past 5 days.
  • Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) gained 6.3% to close at $3.53.
  • PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) rose 3% to close at $137.93 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) shares dipped 43.6% to close at $11.18 on Thursday after dropping 27.91% on Wednesday.
  • Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 21.2% to close at $1.04 after an 8-K showed the company entered into a warrant exercise deal with the sole remaining holder of series B preferred stock for 1.25 million shares. The company filed a series of B-1 Certificate of Designation.
  • GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares fell 19% to close at $4.1550 after the company announced Wednesday afternoon a last-minute production delay for its new flagship HERO8 Black camera. GoPro sees preliminary third-quarter sales of $123 million-$127 million versus a $308.2 million estimate.
  • AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) fell 16.8% to close at $2.87 after the company lowered its preliminary Q3 sales guidance.
  • AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) fell 14.4% to close at $15.16 after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales and lowered its FY20 earnings forecast. AngioDynamics also reported the purchase of Eximo Medical.
  • Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 12.8% to close at $3.00 after climbing 19.44% on Wednesday.
  • Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) fell 10% to close at $14.98 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) dipped 9.6% to close at $6.76.
  • Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares fell 9.4% to close at $2.51.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) dipped 8.1% to close at $3.84.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) fell 8.1% to close at $3.28.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) dropped 8% to close at $3.82.
  • The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) dipped 7.9% to close at $15.35.
  • One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) dropped 7.8% to close at $2.61.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) dipped 7.2% to close at $6.42.
  • National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) tumbled 6.2% to close at $23.06 despite no company-specific news. The stock has dropped approximately 22% over the past month.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 4.2% to close at $233.03 after the electric car maker came up short on expectations for vehicle deliveries in the third quarter.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANGO + APRE)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Aprea Therapeutics Opens Above IPO Price
Mid-Day Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Positive; Meet Group Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Reports Upbeat Q3 Profit
The Daily Biotech Pulse: IPOs, Puma's Breast Cancer Drug Gets Label Expansion, Buyout Offer For Organovo
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

5 Stocks To Watch For October 4, 2019