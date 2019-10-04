42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE) shares jumped 36.7% to close at $20.50 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $15.46 after being priced at $15 per share.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares climbed 31.3% to close at $3.94 on Thursday after the company reported a clinical collaboration with Merck for evaluation of combo of PDS0101, Merck's KEYTRUDA.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) gained 26.6% to close at $4.00 after the company raised its Q3 preliminary guidance.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) rose 26.2% to close at $5.78.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) climbed 24.6% to close at $6.18 after the company issued an update on DalcA Phase 2b trial.
- Viela Bio, ncC. (NASDAQ: VIE) gained 23.2% to close at $23.41. Viela Bio made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $21.50 after being priced at $19 per share.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) climbed 16.1% to close at $0.37 after the company announced NRG Energy has extended a $40 million revolving construction and term financing facility to FuelCell Finance for the purpose of project development by the company and its subsidiaries.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 13% to close at $14.13.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 12.7% to close at $3.86.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) climbed 12.1% to close at $15.74.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares rose 11.7% to close at $2.97.
- Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) climbed 11.1% to close at $22.19.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) climbed 10.8% to close at $114.15.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) gained 10.3% to close at $10.43.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) gained 9.7% to close at $62.14 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $80 per share.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) gained 9.5% to close at $11.80.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) climbed 9.4% to close at $39.09. RBC Capital maintained Smartsheet with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $60 to $53.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares gained 9.2% to close at $9.27.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) surged 9.1% to close at $3.83 on a potential rebound after the stock dropped about 18% over the past 5 days.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) rose 9% to close at $7.30. Cleveland-Cliffs will replace Mercury Systems in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on October 8.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) rose 8.4% to close at $2.97.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) gained 8.1% to close at $10.80.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) rose 6.6% to close at $8.61 despite no company-specific news. This could potentially be a rebound after the stock dropped 9% over the past 5 days.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) gained 6.3% to close at $3.53.
- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) rose 3% to close at $137.93 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) shares dipped 43.6% to close at $11.18 on Thursday after dropping 27.91% on Wednesday.
- Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 21.2% to close at $1.04 after an 8-K showed the company entered into a warrant exercise deal with the sole remaining holder of series B preferred stock for 1.25 million shares. The company filed a series of B-1 Certificate of Designation.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares fell 19% to close at $4.1550 after the company announced Wednesday afternoon a last-minute production delay for its new flagship HERO8 Black camera. GoPro sees preliminary third-quarter sales of $123 million-$127 million versus a $308.2 million estimate.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) fell 16.8% to close at $2.87 after the company lowered its preliminary Q3 sales guidance.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) fell 14.4% to close at $15.16 after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales and lowered its FY20 earnings forecast. AngioDynamics also reported the purchase of Eximo Medical.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 12.8% to close at $3.00 after climbing 19.44% on Wednesday.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) fell 10% to close at $14.98 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) dipped 9.6% to close at $6.76.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares fell 9.4% to close at $2.51.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) dipped 8.1% to close at $3.84.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) fell 8.1% to close at $3.28.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) dropped 8% to close at $3.82.
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) dipped 7.9% to close at $15.35.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) dropped 7.8% to close at $2.61.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) dipped 7.2% to close at $6.42.
- National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) tumbled 6.2% to close at $23.06 despite no company-specific news. The stock has dropped approximately 22% over the past month.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 4.2% to close at $233.03 after the electric car maker came up short on expectations for vehicle deliveries in the third quarter.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.