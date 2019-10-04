Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- International trade report for August is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren is set to speak in Boston, MA at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in New Orleans, Louisiana at 10:25 a.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Minneapolis, Minnesota at 12:45 p.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Washington, D.C. at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard will speak in Washington, D.C. at 2:10 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Board Vice-Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak in Washington, D.C. at 4:00 p.m. ET.
