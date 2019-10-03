Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Launch Of Instagram's Threads Hits Snapchat's Stock
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 03, 2019 3:26pm   Comments
Share:
The Launch Of Instagram's Threads Hits Snapchat's Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are falling on Thursday amid the latest battle with Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram.

Instagram has a history of copying innovative features from Snapchat, including filters and stories. The company is at it again, introducing Threads, a new messaging app for your close friends. The new feature will let users quickly share text, photos, and videos with those on your "close friends" list.

The Verge first reported on Threads back in August.

"Over the last few years, we’ve introduced several new ways to share visually on Instagram and connect with people you care about," Instagram said in a blog post. "But for your smaller circle of friends, we saw the need to stay more connected throughout the day, so you can communicate what you’re doing and how you’re feeling through photos and videos. That’s why we built Threads, a new way to message with close friends in a dedicated, private space."

Threads is a companion app to Instagram, and has three components:

  • The camera, which is the default screen when opening the app, mimicking Snapchat.
  • The inbox, a similar feature to Instagram’s direct messaging platform but only for your closest friends. The Verge says the average user has between one and 24 people on their close friends list.
  • The status screen, which might remind many of the AOL Instant Messenger away message-style status updates.

The new app come with significant privacy concerns, as the app will request your location, movement, battery level and network connection from your phone in order to determine what context to share.

Snap shares are down 4% at $14.20 in Thursday's trading session, although the stock is still up 150% year to date.

Related Links:

Stifel Upgrades Snap Ahead Of Earnings

Canaccord Lifts Snap's Price Target

Posted-In: Instagram Instagram Threads SnapChat The Verge ThreadsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + SNAP)

Despite Heavy Blows, Roku Is More Than Ready To Lift-Off Again
9 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook And Cabot Oil
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 2
Cloud Competition: Is Digital Ocean The Next AWS?
Criteo Files Complaint Against Facebook With French Competition Authority
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Freight Futures Daily Curve: 10/3

From Kraft Foods To CBD: A Chat With Kadenwood Brands CEO Erick Dickens