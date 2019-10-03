Freight Futures Daily Curve: 10/3

Freight Futures lane to watch today: Los Angeles to Seattle (VLS)

It was a quiet day in the Trucking Freight Futures market; no one region or lane was a particular driver. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU201910) finished the session unchanged at $1.426 per mile. Both the West regional (FUT.VWU201910) and the South regional (FUT.VSU201910) contracts were fractionally higher to $1.546 and $1.301, respectively. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU201910) finished slightly lower to $1.431.

On the individual lane contracts, the spot PHI to CHI contract (FUT.VPC201910) was the biggest mover, closing down 0.42% to $0.943 followed by the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL201910) in the South which finished higher by 0.12% to $0.857. The LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS201910) in the West ended up 0.10% to $2.096. There are 5,000 miles of open interest in this contract so trading interest will be watched. The remaining lanes all finished unchanged for the day. The lack of any real movement in the spot contracts carried through to the forward curves for the 11 markets where four of the curves shifted slightly higher, four shifted fractionally lower, and three were flat.

FreightWaves SONAR: Chart

SONAR Ticker: FUT.VLS201910

