28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2019 12:45pm   Comments
Gainers

  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares jumped 22.4% to $3.6706 after the company reported a clinical collaboration with Merck for evaluation of combo of PDS0101, Merck's KEYTRUDA.
  • The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) surged 19% to $3.76 after the company raised its Q3 preliminary guidance.
  • FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) climbed 15.9% to $0.3668 after the company announced NRG Energy has extended a $40 million revolving construction and term financing facility to FuelCell Finance for the purpose of project development by the company and its subsidiaries.
  • Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) was rose 11.9% to $5.55 after the company issued an update on DalcA Phase 2b trial.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) gained 11.8% to $10.58.
  • NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) rose 10.4% to $33.30.
  • Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) rose 9.9% to $3.01.
  • Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) gained 9.6% to $3.64.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) rose 9% to $7.30. Cleveland-Cliffs will replace Mercury Systems in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on October 8.
  • Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) gained 8.1% to $10.80.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) climbed 7.9% to $15.15.
  • Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) gained 7.3% to $14.53.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NASDAQ: TTM) rose 6% to $8.56 despite no company-specific news. This could potentially be a rebound after the stock dropped 9% over the past 5 days.
  • PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) rose 4% to $139.12 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

 

Losers

  • Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) fell 37.6% to $12.37 after dropping 27.91% on Wednesday.
  • Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) dropped 24.6% to $0.9950 after an 8-K showed the company entered into a warrant exercise deal with the sole remaining holder of series B preferred stock for 1.25 million shares. The company filed a series of B-1 Certificate of Designation.
  • GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares dipped 19% to $4.1550 after the company announced Wednesday afternoon a last-minute production delay for its new flagship HERO8 Black camera. GoPro sees preliminary third-quarter sales of $123 million-$127 million versus a $308.2 million estimate.
  • AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) fell 17.7% to $2.84 after the company lowered its preliminary Q3 sales guidance.
  • AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) dropped 16.9% to $14.72 after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales and lowered its FY20 earnings forecast. AngioDynamics also reported the purchase of Eximo Medical.
  • Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares fell 16.1% to $3.8350.
  • Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) fell 13.5% to $14.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 11.3% to $3.05 after climbing 19.44% on Wednesday.
  • Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) dropped 10.7% to $12.50. Frequency Therapeutics made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $11.20 after being priced at $14 per share.
  • The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) dipped 8.7% to $15.20.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) dropped 8% to $3.82.
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) dipped 7.8% to $6.38.
  • National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) tumbled 6.1% to $23.07 despite no company-specific news. The stock has dropped approximately 22% over the past month.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 5.7% to $229.26 after the electric car maker came up short on expectations for vehicle deliveries in the third quarter.

