Frequency Therapeutics Opens Below IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 03, 2019 12:31pm   Comments
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $11.20 after being priced at $14 per share.

The company shares are trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker “FREQ.”

Frequency Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases.

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Cowen are acting as joint book running managers for the offering.

