Aprea Therapeutics Opens Above IPO Price

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $15.46 after being priced at $15 per share.

The shares are listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “APRE.”

Aprea Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Related Links:

IGM Biosciences Opens Above IPO Price

Ping Identity Holding Opens Above IPO Price