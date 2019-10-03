Viela Bio Opens Above IPO Price

Viela Bio (NASDAQ: VIE) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $21.50 after being priced at $19 per share.

The company listed its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “VIE.”

Viela Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.

Viela Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,185,000 shares of common stock at the initial price to the public less underwriting discounts.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Cowen are acting as the joint book-running managers for this offering. Guggenheim Securities is acting as lead manager for this offering.

Related Links:

IGM Biosciences Opens Above IPO Price

Ping Identity Holding Opens Above IPO Price