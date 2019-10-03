Market Overview

6 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2019 8:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • Permianville Royalty, Inc. (NYSE: PVL) shares rose 13.9% to $2.78 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.0 million.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock increased by 3.5% to $1.80. The market cap stands at $390.7 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares rose 2.0% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock fell 1.3% to $9.28 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.9 billion.
  • Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) stock fell 1.2% to $49.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.3 billion.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock declined 1.0% to $36.22. The market cap stands at $129.5 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.

