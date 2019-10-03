Market Overview

4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2019 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) stock surged 8.7% to $0.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.

 

Losers

  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) shares fell 2.5% to $18.10 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 billion.
  • Ryanair Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares fell 1.7% to $64.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on July 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $77.00.
  • Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) shares plummeted 0.5% to $366.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.7 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on October 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $445.00.

