12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) stock surged 10.7% to $0.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 08, the current rating is at Neutral.
- OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) stock rose 3.4% to $3.70. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $609.9 million.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares surged 2.1% to $4.30. The market cap stands at $744.8 million. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $6.50.
- Nabriva Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares moved upwards by 2.1% to $1.93. The market cap seems to be at $158.4 million.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares increased by 1.7% to $29.41. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on October 03, is at Outperform, with a price target of $39.00.
Losers
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares decreased by 7.8% to $1.76 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $4.4 million.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares declined 6.4% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) stock decreased by 3.2% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) stock declined 2.9% to $0.11. The market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares declined 2.0% to $3.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 12, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares decreased by 1.8% to $3.80. The market cap seems to be at $2.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Alcon, Inc. (NYSE: ALC) stock decreased by 1.0% to $56.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on August 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $73.00.
