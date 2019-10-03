Market Overview

9 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2019 8:09am   Comments
Gainers

  • Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFET) shares rose 49.7% to $0.77 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $4.8 million.
  • The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) shares surged 1.9% to $3.22. The market cap seems to be at $256.9 million.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares increased by 1.4% to $57.40. The market cap seems to be at $14.1 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on October 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $80.00.
  • FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares increased by 1.3% to $14.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on October 03, is at Hold, with a price target of $15.00.
  • AudioCodes, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares surged 1.1% to $18.13. The market cap stands at $632.8 million.

 

Losers

  • GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) stock plummeted 16.8% to $4.27 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $688.9 million. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on August 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.50.
  • Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) stock plummeted 1.4% to $14.60. The market cap seems to be at $23.5 billion. The most recent rating by MoffettNathanson, on October 01, is at Neutral, with a price target of $14.00.
  • Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) stock plummeted 1.1% to $17.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) stock plummeted 1.0% to $59.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 billion. The most recent rating by Berenberg, on October 03, is at Hold, with a price target of $58.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

