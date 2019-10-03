21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 20% to $2.88 in pre-market trading.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) rose 8.9% to $3.00 in pre-market trading.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) rose 7.7% to $2.95 in pre-market trading.
- Tata Motors Limited (NASDAQ: TTM) rose 6.4% to $8.60 in pre-market trading despite no company-specific news. This could potentially be a rebound after the stock dropped 9% over the past 5 days.
- Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ: ADRO) rose 4.6% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after the company announced two abstracts were accepted for presentation at the SITC 2019.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) rose 4.2% to $7.08 in pre-market trading. Cleveland-Cliffs will replace Mercury Systems in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on October 8.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 4% to $9.31 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.49% on Wednesday.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 3.4% to $3.70 in pre-market trading.
- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) rose 2.8% to $67.00 in pre-market trading.
- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) rose 2.6% to $137.40 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly earnings.
Losers
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares fell 15.6% to $4.33 in pre-market trading after the company cut H2'19 EPS and sales guidance. The company also issued FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates and issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) fell 13.6% to $94.24 in pre-market trading.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) fell 7.4% to $18.35 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 27.91% on Wednesday.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 7% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after climbing 19.44% on Wednesday.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) fell 6.6% to $2.83 in pre-market trading after rising 13.06% on Wednesday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares fell 6.5% to $9.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares fell 5.1% to $21.50 in pre-market trading.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 4.9% to $231.25 in pre-market trading after the electric car maker came up short on expectations for vehicle deliveries in the third quarter.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares fell 4.6% to $4.36 in pre-market trading.
- Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPH) fell 4.2% to $8.00 in pre-market trading.
- City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) fell 3.7% to $13.85 in the pre-market trading session. City Office REIT priced 6 million share public offering of common stock for gross proceeds of $83.1 million.
