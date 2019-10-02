Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

E-Trade The Latest Broker To Cut Commissions For Online Trades

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2019 4:54pm   Comments
Share:
E-Trade The Latest Broker To Cut Commissions For Online Trades

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) has joined the list of brokers eliminating online retail commissions joining several others in the pricing war.

E*Trade said Wednesday afternoon it will eliminate retail commissions for online U.S. listed stock, ETF, and options trades. It also plans to reduce the options contract charge to 65 cents, while keeping its active trader options contract charge at 50 cents. The changes take effect Oct. 7.

The move followed similar moves in the last several days by Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IEX: IBKR), Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD).

Stocks Hit

E*Trade also joined the other online brokerage stocks in seeing its stock price drop. E*Trade's stock closed down 16% on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it closed down another 3.6%.

The company pegged the revenue hit from ending the commissions at about $75 million in the second quarter.

Online brokerages have been reducing fees for some time in a bid for market share, and some new entrants have come into the market with a no-fee platform.

The cuts led at least one analyst to recommend investors stay away from online brokerage stocks for now.

E*Trade shares closed Wednesday at $35.20.

Related Links:

'Zero Commissions Now A Reality': Wall Street Reacts To Broker Commission Cuts

The Best Free Stock Trading Brokers

Posted-In: online trading servicesNews Top Stories After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTD + ETFC)

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 2, 2019
PreMarket Prep Recap: Rough Start To The Quarter, Brokerage Wars, Timing is Everything
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
'Zero Commissions Now A Reality': Wall Street Reacts To Broker Commission Cuts
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Read The Full Tariff List On EU Products From USTR

Global Commodity Tech Association Aims To Reduce Industry Costs, Increase Efficiency