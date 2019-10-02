ChemDirect Joins Blockchain Alliance

ChemDirect, an online marketplace serving the chemical industry, announces it has joined the Blockchain in Transportation Alliance (BiTA), an organization dedicated to determining best practices and standards for blockchain in the transportation industry. BiTA's members include Daimler, FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), and Uber Freight (NYSE: UBER) among dozens of other global brands. ChemDirect brings deep supply chain and chemical industry expertise to the Alliance.

Blockchain is a game-changer for supply chain management transparency. Jon Vorabutra, ChemDirect co-founder and COO explains it this way. "Every time a product changes hands, the transaction can be documented, creating a permanent history of the product, from manufacture to sale. This could dramatically reduce time delays, added costs, and human error that plague transactions today. Smart shippers are finding ways to leverage these innovations to increase profits and strengthen relationships across the supply chain."

Current chemical distribution channels do not reflect the modern advances of ecommerce. Traditionally slow to change, the chemical industry is positioned to see substantial benefit as more small and medium size businesses take advantage of online opportunities to grow their companies. By offering buyers immediate access to manufacturers, ChemDirect removes friction in the purchasing process and increases operating efficiencies. As co-founder and CEO Tyler Ellison put it, "Habits only change when life gets easier, more profitable, or both. ChemDirect exists to make this a reality for manufacturers and buyers."

By creating an ecosystem of trusted suppliers across a global network, ChemDirect is establishing an innovative marketplace focused on providing 24/7 customer assistance, end-to-end order transparency, comprehensive logistics, and a completely digital experience. Blockchain technology enables companies to identify and track transactions digitally and share this information across a distributed network of computers. For the transportation industry, blockchain enables participants to more effectively track goods and freight across the supply chain. Blockchain also allows transportation and logistics companies to operate in a more seamless and transparent manner.

About the Blockchain in Transport Alliance

BiTA was formed in August 2017 by experienced technology and transportation executives to create a forum for the development of Blockchain standards and education for the freight industry. It brings together leading companies in the freight technology industries that share a vested interest in the development of Blockchain technology. BiTA engages with the industry and provides educational resources to promote the potential benefits of Blockchain technology. Over 1,000 companies have applied for membership. For more information about BiTA, please see https://bita.studio.

About ChemDirect

ChemDirect is the online marketplace designed specifically for companies that need on-demand chemical supplies shipped to them or their customers. With an easy-to-use platform that directly connects brands, customers, and manufacturers ChemDirect can foster authentic relationships and lasting trust with buyers and suppliers. The efficiency, transparency, and industry collaboration that happens as a result of these connections ultimately leads to more innovation and successful, profitable businesses.

For more information please visit www.chemdirect.com

