Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Salesforce Projects Record US E-Commerce Sales Over Holiday Season
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 02, 2019 10:36am   Comments
Share:
Salesforce Projects Record US E-Commerce Sales Over Holiday Season

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is forecasting 13% year-on-year growth in holiday e-commerce sales, with total sales reaching $136 billion in the U.S. and $768 billion globally.

Cyber Monday will bring in an addition $8.2 billion in the U.S and $32.2 globally, according to the software company. 

As shoppers race to finish their orders before the Christmas shipping deadline of Dec. 14, retailers will look to drive revenue growth in the shorter season with click and collect, also known as "buy online, pick up in-store," Salesforce said in a report issued Wednesday. 

An estimated 83% of shoppers are planning to shop in a physical store this holiday season, and the convenience of click and collect extends the digital purchasing and shopping window well beyond the shipping deadline, the company said. 

"With six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, retailers will feel the pressure to create and fulfill demand before and after Cyber Week," Rob Garf, Salesforce's VP of strategy and insights for retail and consumer goods, said in a statement. 

"That said, our data indicates a very strong digital season is ahead. Retailers that provide more personalized experiences, click and collect offerings, and of course, unbeatable prices, will be the ones that succeed this holiday season." 

Salesforce.com shares were down 2.74% at $143.64 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $167.56 and a 52-week low of $113.60.

Related Links:

Cramer: Disney, Salesforce 'Were Wrong' For Not Buying Twitter

Salesforce Buying Tableau Software For $16.7B

Posted-In: e-commerce retailNews Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRM)

Salesforce Forecasts 13% Holiday E-Commerce Growth In 2019
Cramer: Disney, Salesforce 'Were Wrong' For Not Buying Twitter
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In AMD And Salesforce
World's Foremost Blockchain Experts And Groundbreaking Projects Part Of The Upcoming BiTA Symposium
Option Trader Makes Big Bet On 17% Upside In Salesforce
'Fast Money' Traders Advise Their Viewers On Mastercard, Caterpillar And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

AvatarFleet President Offers Solutions To "The Driver Problem"