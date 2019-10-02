25 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Immuron, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares surged 34.3% to $3.60 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) shares surged 12.4% to $0.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 08, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $18.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $888.3 million. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on September 18, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares surged 9.4% to $22.40. The market cap seems to be at $1.3 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 16, is at Hold, with a price target of $30.00.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock surged 8.2% to $2.37. The market cap seems to be at $20.8 million.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares increased by 6.7% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares rose 4.9% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on September 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) stock moved upwards by 4.1% to $5.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 03, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $2.73. The market cap seems to be at $191.4 million.
- Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $0.75. The market cap stands at $28.4 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 07, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) stock surged 2.7% to $8.25. The market cap seems to be at $2.0 billion.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock surged 2.3% to $1.32. The market cap stands at $11.5 million.
Losers
- Savara, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) stock plummeted 59.7% to $1.00 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $131.8 million.
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) stock plummeted 19.0% to $19.46. The market cap seems to be at $1.0 billion.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares fell 14.1% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) shares declined 7.1% to $4.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $447.6 million. The most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on July 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) stock fell 5.2% to $0.28. The market cap stands at $3.4 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $3.00.
- Cellectis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLLS) stock decreased by 4.8% to $10.59. The market cap stands at $461.2 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on August 09, the current rating is at Buy.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock decreased by 3.3% to $4.65. The market cap seems to be at $3.3 million. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
- HEXO, Inc. (NYSE: HEXO) stock decreased by 2.9% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) stock decreased by 2.5% to $0.15. The market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Applied Genetic Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares declined 2.4% to $4.04. The market cap seems to be at $68.1 million. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on September 27, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.
- Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares declined 2.1% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.3 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on August 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.75.
- Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares plummeted 2.1% to $14.93. The market cap stands at $661.5 million.
- GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. (NYSE: GSK) shares plummeted 2.0% to $41.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on September 03, the current rating is at Buy.
