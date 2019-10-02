17 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) stock rose 4.3% to $4.89 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Northland, on September 06, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Resonant, Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares rose 2.6% to $2.80. The market cap stands at $81.6 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) shares rose 1.1% to $6.43. The market cap stands at $552.0 million.
Losers
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) stock fell 4.7% to $0.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $6.3 million.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock decreased by 2.8% to $13.02. The market cap stands at $4.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) stock decreased by 2.8% to $51.40. The market cap stands at $41.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on October 02, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) shares declined 2.6% to $16.40. The market cap seems to be at $6.0 billion.
- SAP, Inc. (NYSE: SAP) shares plummeted 1.9% to $114.97. The market cap stands at $146.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on July 19, the current rating is at Hold.
- Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares decreased by 1.5% to $7.80. The market cap stands at $27.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock declined 1.4% to $21.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares decreased by 1.2% to $25.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on September 09, is at Positive, with a price target of $45.00.
- LINE, Inc. (NYSE: LN) shares decreased by 1.2% to $35.26. The market cap seems to be at $8.9 billion.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock declined 1.1% to $102.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 billion. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on August 29, is at Buy, with a price target of $152.00.
- Western Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDC) stock declined 1.1% to $57.92. The market cap seems to be at $17.6 billion. The most recent rating by Longbow Research, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $76.00.
- Twilio, Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) stock fell 1.1% to $108.49. The market cap stands at $14.8 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $135.00.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares decreased by 1.1% to $28.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock decreased by 1.1% to $41.85. The market cap seems to be at $53.5 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $59.00.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.