23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) shares rose 44.1% to $22.06 in pre-market trading after the company announced an all-stock merger with Flutter Entertainment.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 27.2% to $3.41 in pre-market trading after the US DoD approved A$5.5 million for new diarrhea vaccine.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) rose 19.3% to $6.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has denied several motions stemming from ongoing legal proceedings between the company, Apple and Cisco.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 15% to $3.00 in pre-market trading.
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) rose 11.2% to $22.75 in pre-market trading. Aimmune Therapeutics's peanut allergy drug, which recently cleared the FDA hurdle, is likely to see strong sales, as allergists showed increasing awareness and willingness to prescribe Palforzi, the Seeking Alpha reported, citing Piper Jaffray's proprietary survey.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 9% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after the cpmpany disclosed that it is pursuing collaboration to co-develop hemp-derived CBD products with International Flavors & Fragrances.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares rose 8.7% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after dropping 23.96% on Tuesday.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 4.9% to $2.15 in pre-market trading.
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) rose 4.4% to $46.90 in pre-market trading.
- Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE: BPY) shares rose 3.5% to $20.16 in pre-market trading.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) shares rose 2.8% to $2.96 in pre-market trading.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) rose 2.4% to $57.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares fell 19.7% to $8.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) fell 11.5% to $77.10 in pre-market trading.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares fell 8.1% to $18.45. Stitch Fix reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) fell 8.1% to $4.55in pre-market trading. Lantheus announced plans to acquire Progenics in an all-stock transaction.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 6.2% to $4.71 in pre-market trading.
- Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares fell 5.6% to $46.83 in pre-market trading.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares fell 4.8% to $17.35 in pre-market trading.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares fell 3.6% to $10.73 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered current Good Manufacturing Practices service deal with Lonza for company’s allogeneic UCART product candidates.
- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE: ELLO) fell 3.6% to $13.00 in pre-market trading.
- E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) fell 3.1% to $35.40 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 16.43% on Tuesday.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) fell 2.8% to $51.44 in the pre-market trading session. Bernstein downgraded Activision Blizzard from Market Perform to Underperform.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.