Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2019 7:57am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TSG) shares rose 44.1% to $22.06 in pre-market trading after the company announced an all-stock merger with Flutter Entertainment.
  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 27.2% to $3.41 in pre-market trading after the US DoD approved A$5.5 million for new diarrhea vaccine.
  • VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) rose 19.3% to $6.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has denied several motions stemming from ongoing legal proceedings between the company, Apple and Cisco.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 15% to $3.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) rose 11.2% to $22.75 in pre-market trading. Aimmune Therapeutics's peanut allergy drug, which recently cleared the FDA hurdle, is likely to see strong sales, as allergists showed increasing awareness and willingness to prescribe Palforzi, the Seeking Alpha reported, citing Piper Jaffray's proprietary survey.
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 9% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after the cpmpany disclosed that it is pursuing collaboration to co-develop hemp-derived CBD products with International Flavors & Fragrances.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares rose 8.7% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after dropping 23.96% on Tuesday.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 4.9% to $2.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) rose 4.4% to $46.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE: BPY) shares rose 3.5% to $20.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) shares rose 2.8% to $2.96 in pre-market trading.
  • Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) rose 2.4% to $57.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

 

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares fell 19.7% to $8.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) fell 11.5% to $77.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares fell 8.1% to $18.45. Stitch Fix reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.
  • Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) fell 8.1% to $4.55in pre-market trading. Lantheus announced plans to acquire Progenics in an all-stock transaction.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 6.2% to $4.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares fell 5.6% to $46.83 in pre-market trading.
  • TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) shares fell 4.8% to $17.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares fell 3.6% to $10.73 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered current Good Manufacturing Practices service deal with Lonza for company’s allogeneic UCART product candidates.
  • Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE: ELLO) fell 3.6% to $13.00 in pre-market trading.
  • E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) fell 3.1% to $35.40 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 16.43% on Tuesday.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) fell 2.8% to $51.44 in the pre-market trading session. Bernstein downgraded Activision Blizzard from Market Perform to Underperform.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI + AIMT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Settles Ohio Opioid Lawsuit, Teligent Explores Options For Certain Assets, Novartis Reports Cosentyx Data
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In Activision Blizzard, Masco And More
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Activision, Nike And More 'Fast Money' Picks For September 25
Analyst: DBV's Peanut Allergy Drug Could Outscore Aimmune's On Safety Front
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

RPM International Reports Mixed Q1 Earnings