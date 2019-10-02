52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) shares jumped 21.1% to close at $1.49 on Tuesday after the company agreed to be acquired by Citizen Energy for $1.52 per share in cash.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) shares rose 20.6% to close at $3.98. BioCardia initiated commercial release of AVANCE™ Bi-Directional Steerable Introducer Sheath designed to enhance physician control for complex cardiac procedures.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) climbed 19.4% to close at $2.22 after the company announced a development, license and distribution agreement with Stryker.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) gained 17.5% to close at $7.59 after the company reported a $65 million private placement with new and existing investors.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) rose 12.8% to close at $1.50 after the company disclosed that it has received an FDA Fast Track designation for Imetelstat for relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 12% to close at $2.80.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares gained 9.1% to close at $4.81 after falling 11.98% on Monday.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) rose 7.9% to close at $3.00.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) gained 7% to close at $11.13.
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) rose 6.8% to close at $166.95
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) climbed 6.5% to close at $5.88.
- Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) rose 6.3% to close at $37.06 after the company reported the acquisition of InGenius and raised its guidance.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) rose 6.3% to close at $2.52.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 5.6% to close at $5.70.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) shares jumped 4.2% to close at $4.51 after the company announced that it has reached agreement with lenders under its Senior Secured Credit Agreement and entered into an amendment through 2021.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) gained 3.3% to close at $11.93 after the company announced it will acquire 49.9% interest in Big River Steel for ~700 million in cash.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) shares dipped 30% to close at $11.20 on Tuesday.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) shares fell 26.3% to close at $5.71 after the company delayed the results for its Schizophrenia drug.
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) fell 25.8% to close at $34.67 after Schwab reportedly eliminated commissions for mobile and web US stock, ETF and options trades.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) tumbled 25.8% to close at $12.38.
- Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) shares fell 25.7% to close at $0.9664 after the company issued weak preliminary third-quarter sales guidance. The company also announced Chairman John Belo will serve as interim CEO.
- Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 24% to close at $2.19.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) fell 22% to close at $1.24 after announcing it has entered a merger agreement with Lumos Pharma to form a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat rare diseases.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares declined 17.4% to close at $16.71.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) dipped 16.5% to close at $10.12.
- E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) dropped 16.4% to close at $36.51 after Schwab reportedly eliminated commissions for mobile and web US stock, ETF and options trades.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) fell 15.1% to close at $1.86.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) dropped 14.6% to close at $1.87.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) fell 14.6% to close at $2.64.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) dropped 14.5% to close at $18.53.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) fell 14.5% to close at $2.36.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) dropped 14.4% to close at $4.38.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) tumbled 13.8% to close at $3.37.
- Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares declined 13.6% to close at $2.03. Chimerix announced an exclusive global license agreement with SymBio Pharma Ltd, under which the latter receivesworldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Chimerix's brincidofovir in all human indications, excluding the prevention and treatment of smallpox.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) dropped 13.5% to close at $7.29.
- Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) declined 13.2% to close at $12.74.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) fell 12.8% to close at $5.16.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) tumbled 12.6% to close at $3.46.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares fell 12.4% to close at $15.25 after rising 8.88% on Monday.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares declined 11.5% to close at $8.34.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 11.4% to close at $8.61.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) dipped 10.7% to close at $9.27.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) fell 10.4% to close at $31.35 after reporting topline data from interim analyst of GALLOP phase 2 clinical trial of ANB019 monotherapy in moderate-to-severe generalized pustular psoriasis.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) fell 10.3% to close at $22.51.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) dropped 10.1% to close at $2.95.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) dipped 9.6% to $31.68 after the company announced Phase 2 trial data for its GALLOP.
- The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) dropped 9.4% to $37.90 after the company announced it will eliminate mobile/web US commissions.
- Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares dropped 8.7% to close at $15.92.
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) declined 8.7% to close at $14.86.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) dropped 8.1% to close at $2.73.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) fell 7.6% to close at $9.27.
- Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) fell 6.4% to close at $76.90.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.