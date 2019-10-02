Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- Data on motor vehicle sales for September will be released today.
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for September will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak in St. Louis, Missouri at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in St La Jolla, CA at 10:50 a.m. ET.
