Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2019 2:35pm   Comments
Tuesday morning, 331 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

  • Naspers (OTC: NAPRF) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Hinterland Metals (OTC: HNLMF).
  • Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF)'s stock bounced back the most, actually rising 9900.0% after reaching its new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10am on Tuesday:

  • Naspers (OTC: NAPRF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $145.70 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) stock moved down 3.91% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $30.12 to open trading.
  • Jardine Strategic Hldgs (OTC: JSHLY) stock hit $14.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.2% over the course of the day.
  • FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares were down 3.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $142.47.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock hit $42.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.06% over the course of the day.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CUK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $41.21 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.52% over the rest of the day.
  • TD Ameritrade Holding (NASDAQ: AMTD) shares moved down 25.85% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.66 to begin trading.
  • Sampo (OTC: SAXPF) shares fell to $39.45 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.11%.
  • ABN AMRO Bank (OTC: AAVMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.11 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.05% on the day.
  • Wipro (NYSE: WIT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.6% over the rest of the day.
  • Centene (NYSE: CNC) shares fell to $42.76 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.56%.
  • CBS (NYSE: CBS) stock hit a yearly low of $40.07 this morning. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.
  • Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $67.23 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.42% for the day.
  • Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $40.30 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.24% on the day.
  • CIMB Group Holdings (OTC: CIMDF) shares moved down 13.33% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.04 to begin trading.
  • E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ: ETFC) shares fell to $36.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 17.72%.
  • Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares moved down 5.29% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.50 to begin trading.
  • Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $15.89, and later moved down 5.27% over the session.
  • Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTC: JCYGY) stock moved down 12.15% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $44.02 to open trading.
  • Huaneng Power Intl (OTC: HUNGF) stock moved up 0.16% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.01 to open trading.
  • Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.2% for the day.
  • Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $173.95 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.15% on the day.
  • Pearson (OTC: PSORF) shares were down 9.95% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.19.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.40 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.84%.
  • Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY) shares set a new yearly low of $14.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.61% on the session.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) shares were down 3.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.16.
  • 58.com (NYSE: WUBA) shares moved down 1.97% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $48.35 to begin trading.
  • Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $32.32. Shares then traded down 3.08%.
  • H. Lundbeck (OTC: HLUYY) stock set a new 52-week low of $32.83 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.54%.
  • H. Lundbeck (OTC: HLUKF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.72 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 5.3% over the rest of the day.
  • Demant (OTC: WILYY) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.82 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.33%.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares moved down 7.44% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.48 to begin trading.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $18.46, and later moved down 2.25% over the session.
  • bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares set a new yearly low of $87.45 this morning. The stock was down 5.49% on the session.
  • 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) stock moved down 7.54% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.61 to open trading.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) stock set a new 52-week low of $47.68 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.98%.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares were down 6.48% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.32.
  • China Everbright Intl (OTC: CHFFF) stock moved down 1.96% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.75 to open trading.
  • Micro Focus Intl (OTC: MCFUF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.50 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 8.09% over the rest of the day.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $29.76 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.62% on the day.
  • Stanley Electric (OTC: STAEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $26.67, and later moved down 0.97% over the session.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) shares set a new yearly low of $45.44 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
  • Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $138.53. Shares then traded down 0.79%.
  • Rocket Internet (OTC: RCKZF) shares moved down 7.8% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.60 to begin trading.
  • Hugo Boss (OTC: BOSSY) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.61 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.13%.
  • ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) shares moved down 1.2% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.91 to begin trading.
  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $15.74, and later moved down 4.03% over the session.
  • Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) stock hit $18.69 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.89% over the course of the day.
  • BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $5.09. Shares then traded down 2.96%.
  • Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TARO) shares moved down 1.43% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $74.90 to begin trading.
  • United Industrial Corp (OTC: UILCF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.69 to begin trading. The stock was up 23.22% on the session.
  • Sembcorp Industries (OTC: SCRPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.53, and later moved down 2.23% over the session.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares moved down 3.25% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $24.31 to begin trading.
  • Tiger Brands (OTC: TBLMF) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.35 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.95%.
  • NIO (NYSE: NIO) stock hit a yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was down 19.29% for the day.
  • Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares set a new yearly low of $7.88 this morning. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.
  • Lightspeed POS (OTC: LGHEF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.50 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.32% over the rest of the day.
  • Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-A) shares set a new yearly low of $8.62 this morning. The stock was down 6.39% on the session.
  • Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares set a new yearly low of $16.63 this morning. The stock was down 8.49% on the session.
  • Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) shares fell to $38.71 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.59%.
  • Shenandoah (NASDAQ: SHEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.67 today morning. The stock traded down 3.27% over the session.
  • Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKCA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $15.03, and later moved down 3.7% over the session.
  • Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) shares were down 7.06% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.57.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.20 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 3.37% over the rest of the day.
  • Sappi (OTC: SPPJY) shares hit a yearly low of $2.38 today morning. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.
  • Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) shares fell to $15.57 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.53%.
  • 360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) shares moved down 2.42% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.65 to begin trading.
  • Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTC: LIFZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.27 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.72% on the day.
  • AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) shares moved down 11.29% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.49 to begin trading.
  • So-Young International (NASDAQ: SY) shares moved down 3.36% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.19 to begin trading.
  • PPDAI Group (NYSE: PPDF) shares were down 2.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.85.
  • Salzgitter (OTC: SZGPY) stock hit a yearly low of $1.62 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.24 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.29%.
  • ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.66 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.92% over the rest of the day.
  • Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 12.71% over the rest of the day.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $21.73 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.15% for the day.
  • Secure Energy Services (OTC: SECYF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.7% on the session.
  • Mullen Group (OTC: MLLGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $6.49, and later moved down 2.38% over the session.
  • Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.20 today morning. The stock traded down 4.4% over the session.
  • UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ: URGN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.23 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.86% for the day.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.52 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.47% on the day.
  • Genfit (OTC: GNFTF) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.70 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.32%.
  • Forrester Research (NASDAQ: FORR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $31.69 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25 today morning. The stock traded down 6.43% over the session.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) stock hit $23.58 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.46% over the course of the day.
  • Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) shares were down 5.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.72.
  • Axogen (NASDAQ: AXGN) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.80 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.09%.
  • Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.91 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 10.94%.
  • Retrophin (NASDAQ: RTRX) stock hit a yearly low of $11.25 this morning. The stock was down 2.67% for the day.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.52 today morning. The stock traded down 6.42% over the session.
  • Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) shares were down 3.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.82.
  • Yirendai (NYSE: YRD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.77 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.
  • Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.31 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.05% on the session.
  • Boston Omaha (NASDAQ: BOMN) shares fell to $19.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.27%.
  • Pilbara Minerals (OTC: PILBF) shares fell to $0.19 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.47%.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.26 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.84%.
  • Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $2.42. Shares then traded down 4.38%.
  • Grana y Montero (NYSE: GRAM) shares were down 1.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.25.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares fell to $15.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.8%.
  • BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ: BSTC) stock hit a yearly low of $52.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.77% for the day.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.74 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.97% over the rest of the day.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.78% over the rest of the day.
  • Dermira (NASDAQ: DERM) shares moved down 12.21% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.99 to begin trading.
  • Overstock.com (OTC: OSTBP) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.10 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.30 today morning. The stock traded down 6.19% over the session.
  • EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) shares fell to $6.43 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.16%.
  • ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $8.20, and later moved down 2.52% over the session.
  • Triple-S Management (NYSE: GTS) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.09 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.52%.
  • Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.64% for the day.
  • BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) stock hit $5.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.6% over the course of the day.
  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.50 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.59% on the day.
  • PolyMet Mining (AMEX: PLM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.31 today morning. The stock was down 1.34% on the session.
  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.59 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.92% on the session.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares moved down 0.02% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.83 to begin trading.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.74% on the session.
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $5.66, and later moved down 3.08% over the session.
  • Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE: SPLP) shares were down 2.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.50.
  • Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.52 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.31% for the day.
  • Galaxy Resources (OTC: GALXF) stock moved down 2.8% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.71 to open trading.
  • Rimini Street (NASDAQ: RMNI) shares moved down 4.79% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.27 to begin trading.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares were down 4.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.38.
  • Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) shares hit a yearly low of $19.09 today morning. The stock was down 4.22% on the session.
  • FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) shares were down 5.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.23.
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNCE) shares fell to $5.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.12%.
  • PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ: PDLI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.
  • Gold Standard Ventures (AMEX: GSV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.65% over the rest of the day.
  • Weyco Group (NASDAQ: WEYS) shares moved up 0.75% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.51 to begin trading.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares hit a yearly low of $8.53 today morning. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
  • Dorel Industries (OTC: DIIBF) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.58 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 30.15%.
  • TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) stock hit a yearly low of $3.61 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% for the day.
  • CV Sciences (OTC: CVSI) shares were up 1.16% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.55.
  • RTI Surgical Hldgs (NASDAQ: RTIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.84 today morning. The stock traded down 3.51% over the session.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) stock hit $2.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.41% over the course of the day.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.21 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.97% on the session.
  • Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) shares moved down 4.29% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.02 to begin trading.
  • DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ: DZSI) shares moved down 1.28% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.13 to begin trading.
  • Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT) shares set a new yearly low of $1.33 this morning. The stock was down 6.71% on the session.
  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMS) stock hit a yearly low of $4.20 this morning. The stock was down 16.52% for the day.
  • Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.10, and later moved down 5.31% over the session.
  • SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) stock moved down 3.33% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.78 to open trading.
  • Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.41 today morning. The stock traded down 8.51% over the session.
  • Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares were down 6.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.92.
  • Patriot One Technologies (OTC: PTOTF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.9%.
  • Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.03%.
  • Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ: SAMG) stock hit a yearly low of $11.85 this morning. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
  • Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $8.08, and later moved down 0.36% over the session.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.
  • Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF) shares moved down 3.16% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.63 to begin trading.
  • Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) shares set a new yearly low of $6.29 this morning. The stock was down 4.22% on the session.
  • Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBFS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.38 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.56% for the day.
  • Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares were down 6.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.35.
  • Cavotec (OTC: CAVEF) shares fell to $1.23 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.11%.
  • Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock was down 8.01% for the day.
  • Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.47% for the day.
  • Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.28% on the session.
  • Harborside (OTC: HSDEF) shares were down 10.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.31.
  • Private Bancorp (OTC: PBAM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.25 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.79% over the rest of the day.
  • IDW Media Holdings (OTC: IDWM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.60 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • FSD Pharma (OTC: FSDDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.06, and later moved down 4.35% over the session.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.15% over the rest of the day.
  • White Gold (OTC: WHGOF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70 today morning. The stock traded up 0.15% over the session.
  • 48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.32 this morning. The stock was down 21.28% for the day.
  • Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.66% for the day.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares were down 3.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.83.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) shares moved down 7.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.43 to begin trading.
  • AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.21 today morning. The stock traded down 5.41% over the session.
  • Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTC: JFBC) stock moved down 2.14% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.58 to open trading.
  • InflaRx (NASDAQ: IFRX) stock moved down 2.43% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.42 to open trading.
  • Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ: MOTS) stock moved down 11.37% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.91 to open trading.
  • Obsidian Energy (NYSE: OBE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.82 today morning. The stock traded down 5.38% over the session.
  • Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares moved down 3.72% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.90 to begin trading.
  • NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ: NLNK) stock hit a yearly low of $1.26 this morning. The stock was down 19.5% for the day.
  • National Access Cannabis (OTC: NACNF) shares were down 2.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.28.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.79, and later moved down 5.74% over the session.
  • CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.22 today morning. The stock traded down 3.08% over the session.
  • TILT Holdings (OTC: TLLTF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.21 today morning. The stock was down 6.46% on the session.
  • Foresight Energy (NYSE: FELP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock was down 25.9% for the day.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 6.72% over the rest of the day.
  • Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE: CRT) stock moved down 3.41% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.37 to open trading.
  • Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UMRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.
  • HIVE Blockchain (OTC: HVBTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.
  • Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) shares moved down 1.07% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.59 to begin trading.
  • Delta 9 Cannabis (OTC: VRNDF) shares moved down 6.4% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.54 to begin trading.
  • Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24 today morning. The stock traded up 1.3% over the session.
  • Lexaria Bioscience (OTC: LXRP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.51. Shares then traded down 11.58%.
  • Arch Biopartners (OTC: ACHFF) shares were down 0.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.73.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 3.51% for the day.
  • Reed's (NASDAQ: REED) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.15 today morning. The stock traded down 23.08% over the session.
  • Cleanspark (OTC: CLSK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.75. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Terra Tech (OTC: TRTC) shares fell to $0.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.54%.
  • First Republic of America (OTC: FRPC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $6.00, and later moved down 19.71% over the session.
  • C21 Investments (OTC: CXXIF) shares moved down 6.03% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.40 to begin trading.
  • James E. Wagner (OTC: JWCAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 4.11% over the rest of the day.
  • Target Group (OTC: CBDY) stock moved down 22.22% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading.
  • Triumph Gold (OTC: TIGCF) stock hit $0.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.02% over the course of the day.
  • Abacus Health Products (OTC: ABAHF) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.96 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.46%.
  • Corsa Coal (OTC: CRSXF) stock moved down 4.24% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.33 to open trading.
  • Liberty Defense Holdings (OTC: LDDFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.35. Shares then traded down 6.63%.
  • Nutritional High Intl (OTC: SPLIF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 1.65% over the rest of the day.
  • Ravenquest BioMed (OTC: RVVQF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.21 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.98% on the session.
  • ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTC: IPATF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was down 8.6% for the day.
  • National Security Group (NASDAQ: NSEC) stock moved down 9.82% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.01 to open trading.
  • Scandium Intl Mining (OTC: SCYYF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.07. Shares then traded up 1.23%.
  • Bitfarms (OTC: BFARF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.65. Shares then traded down 3.33%.
  • BNK Petroleum (OTC: BNKPF) stock moved down 2.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.11 to open trading.
  • Biotron (OTC: BITRF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 20.79% over the session.
  • PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares fell to $3.22 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.34%.
  • Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.56% on the session.
  • Next Biometrics Group (OTC: NXTBF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 23.61% over the rest of the day.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.72. Shares then traded down 7.53%.
  • Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.29% on the day.
  • Cannabis Sativa (OTC: CBDS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock was down 9.54% for the day.
  • Hermitage Offshore (NYSE: PSV) stock moved down 9.18% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.12 to open trading.
  • Rusoro Mining (OTC: RMLFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.03, and later moved down 33.04% over the session.
  • Americann (OTC: ACAN) shares moved down 0.01% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.80 to begin trading.
  • Wildflower Brands (OTC: WLDFF) stock moved down 11.42% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.25 to open trading.
  • KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) stock hit $0.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.23% over the course of the day.
  • MYM Nutraceuticals (OTC: MYMMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.03% on the day.
  • SSB Bancorp (OTC: SSBP) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.91 today morning. The stock traded down 2.94% over the session.
  • Indiva (OTC: NDVAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.36%.
  • Beleave (OTC: BLEVF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was up 10.72% for the day.
  • Data Storage (OTC: DTST) shares moved up 0.63% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading.
  • SIFCO Industries (AMEX: SIF) stock moved up 3.53% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.54 to open trading.
  • Nevada Exploration (OTC: NVDEF) shares were down 7.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.16.
  • Contact Gold (OTC: CGOL) stock moved up 0.62% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.11 to open trading.
  • Cool Holdings (NASDAQ: AWSM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock was down 5.48% for the day.
  • Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX) stock hit $0.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.63% over the course of the day.
  • GFG Resources (OTC: GFGSF) shares moved down 5.31% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading.
  • CannaOne Technologies (OTC: CNONF) shares fell to $0.52 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.18%.
  • Myomo (AMEX: MYO) stock hit $0.61 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.67% over the course of the day.
  • Chakana Copper (OTC: CHKKF) stock moved down 7.74% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to open trading.
  • Bellatrix Exploration (OTC: BXEFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.28, and later moved down 13.21% over the session.
  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 5.37% for the day.
  • Jason Industries (NASDAQ: JASN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.35 today morning. The stock traded up 7.04% over the session.
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) stock hit $1.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.22% over the course of the day.
  • Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ: CARV) shares moved down 25.16% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.60 to begin trading.
  • Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ: VLRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.78% on the session.
  • Motif Bio (OTC: MTFBF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 20.0% over the rest of the day.
  • CytRx (OTC: CYTR) stock hit a yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was up 3.23% for the day.
  • Desert Gold Ventures (OTC: DAUGF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 5.99% for the day.
  • Petrus Resources (OTC: PTRUF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.
  • Cannabis One Holdings (OTC: CAAOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.76% on the day.
  • Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REXN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.01 today morning. The stock traded up 0.99% over the session.
  • TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.27% on the session.
  • Reebonz Holding (NASDAQ: RBZ) shares hit a yearly low of $1.00 today morning. The stock was up 3.92% on the session.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) shares set a new yearly low of $0.51 this morning. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.
  • Q BioMed (OTC: QBIO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.41 today morning. The stock was down 7.74% on the session.
  • New Energy Exchange (OTC: EBODF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was down 30.56% for the day.
  • Ionic Brands (OTC: IONKF) stock moved down 22.88% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading.
  • First Vanadium (OTC: FVANF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.14, and later moved up 2.87% over the session.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was up 21.24% for the day.
  • Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.23%.
  • Sanchez Midstream (AMEX: SNMP) stock hit $0.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.03% over the course of the day.
  • Seadrill Partners (OTC: SDLPF) shares fell to $0.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.33%.
  • Ventura Cannabis (OTC: CVHIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.35% on the session.
  • Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares were down 6.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.16.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.23 today morning. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
  • ParcelPal Tech (OTC: PTNYF) shares fell to $0.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.87%.
  • Firestone Diamonds (OTC: FRDIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 50.0% over the session.
  • CanAlaska Uranium (OTC: CVVUF) stock moved down 2.28% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.14 to open trading.
  • Clean Seed Capital Group (OTC: CLGPF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.63% on the session.
  • Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.36 today morning. The stock was down 4.13% on the session.
  • Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares set a new yearly low of $1.60 this morning. The stock was down 9.11% on the session.
  • QMC Quantum Minerals (OTC: QMCQF) shares were up 2.91% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.08.
  • Liberty Leaf Holdings (OTC: LIBFF) shares were down 4.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.05.
  • Nabis Holdings (OTC: NABIF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.26% on the session.
  • Fission 3.0 (OTC: FISOF) shares moved down 9.57% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading.
  • CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares fell to $1.47 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.01%.
  • IPic Entertainment (OTC: IPICQ) stock hit $0.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 41.16% over the course of the day.
  • Lithium Energi (OTC: LXENF) stock hit $0.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.15% over the course of the day.
  • Mint (OTC: MITJF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock was down 41.9% for the day.
  • Genesis Metals (OTC: GGISF) stock hit $0.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.14% over the course of the day.
  • Spherix (NASDAQ: SPEX) stock moved down 0.6% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.61 to open trading.
  • Guyana Goldstrike (OTC: GYNAF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.05 today morning. The stock was down 22.31% on the session.
  • West Texas Resources (OTC: WTXR) shares were down 44.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.14.
  • AMB Financial (OTC: AMFC) stock moved down 5.33% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.50 to open trading.
  • Vinergy Cannabis Capital (OTC: VNNYF) stock hit $0.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 37.36% over the course of the day.
  • Mentor Capital (OTC: MNTR) shares were down 18.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.12.
  • Nevada Canyon Gold (OTC: NGLD) shares were down 20.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04.
  • Blackstar Enterprise (OTC: BEGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.06 today morning. The stock traded down 28.57% over the session.
  • CannAmerica Brands (OTC: CNNXF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 9.56% for the day.
  • EQM Technologies & Energy (OTC: EQTE) stock hit $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 15.68% over the course of the day.
  • Rockridge Resources (OTC: RRRLF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.11 today morning. The stock traded down 14.89% over the session.
  • Synthesis Energy Systems (NASDAQ: SES) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
  • Block One Capital (OTC: BKPPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded down 16.12% over the session.
  • Legacy Education Alliance (OTC: LEAI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.65% on the day.
  • Cloud Peak Energy (OTC: CLDPQ) stock moved down 7.32% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • Santa Fe Petroleum (OTC: SFPI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.0015, and later moved down 44.0% over the session.
  • U3O8 (OTC: UWEFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 7.88%.
  • Global Energy Metals (OTC: GBLEF) stock moved down 42.74% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • Crown Mining (OTC: CWMZF) shares were down 2.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.
  • Eurotech (OTC: EUOT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.00006 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • ThreeD Capital (OTC: BWSOF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded down 25.69% over the session.
  • Enviro Technologies (OTC: EVTN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 27.49% over the session.
  • Aeon Global Health (OTC: AGHC) stock moved down 38.46% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to open trading.
  • Vanadian Energy (OTC: URCFF) shares fell to $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 35.0%.
  • NoHo (OTC: DRNK) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
  • Legacy Reserves (OTC: LGCYQ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.41% on the session.
  • Clarocity (OTC: CLRYF) stock hit $0.002 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 33.33% over the course of the day.
  • Trans Global Group (OTC: TGGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Santaro Interactive (OTC: STIE) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 96.08%.
  • FutureLand (OTC: FUTL) stock moved down 99.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
  • PetroShare (OTC: PRHRQ) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 16.67% on the session.
  • Vet Online Supply (OTC: VTNL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.
  • Blaqclouds (OTC: BCDS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.10, and later moved down 80.39% over the session.
  • Protect Pharmaceutical (OTC: PRTT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 31.96% over the rest of the day.
  • Vape Holdings (OTC: VAPE) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0003 to open trading.
  • NeoMedia Technologies (OTC: NEOM) shares fell to $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.
  • AppSwarm (OTC: SWRM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded up 16.67%.
  • Finotec Group (OTC: FTGI) shares were down 7.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0012.
  • R-Three Technologies (OTC: RRRT) shares fell to $0.00403 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 22.48%.
  • High Performance (OTC: TBEV) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 98.33% on the day.
  • Indoor Harvest (OTC: INQD) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.004 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 21.43%.
  • OncBioMune (OTC: OBMPD) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.08%.
  • Consorteum Holdings (OTC: CSRH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.0003, and later moved down 25.0% over the session.
  • Advantego (OTC: ADGO) shares fell to $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.7%.
  • GreenGro Technologies (OTC: GRNH) stock hit $0.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 17.35% over the course of the day.
  • New America Energy (OTC: NECA) shares fell to $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.
  • Optec International (OTC: OPTI) stock moved down 25.44% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • Orthometrix (OTC: OMRX) shares were down 13.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.002.
  • Far East Wind Power (OTC: FEWP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.001 this morning. The stock was down 9.09% for the day.
  • 4 Less Group (OTC: FLES) shares moved up 27.78% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0017 to begin trading.
  • Nutranomics (OTC: NNRX) stock hit $0.000192 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 50.0% over the course of the day.
  • KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC) stock hit $0.00018 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 33.33% over the course of the day.
  • Healthcare Of America (OTC: HCCA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.0016, and later moved down 27.27% over the session.
  • Medican Enterprises (OTC: MDCN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • Geovax Labs (OTC: GOVX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 46.04% over the rest of the day.
  • PPJ Healthcare (OTC: PPJE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.
  • Telco Cuba (OTC: QBAN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Minerco (OTC: MINE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.
  • Hinterland Metals (OTC: HNLMF) stock hit $0.0001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 9900.0% over the course of the day.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

'Zillow For Commercial': Biproxi Aims To Transform Commercial Real Estate With Algorithmic Data Platform

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Roan Resources Shares Jump