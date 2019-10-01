Market Overview

Ulta Beauty Director Buys $87M In Shares, Sending Stock Higher
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2019 1:23pm   Comments
Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares were trading higher Tuesday after a company director purchased approximately $87 million worth of shares in a series of recent transactions.

An SEC Form 4 filing shows that Charles Heilbronn purchased 243,849 shares worth $87 million over a period of three days.

On Sept. 29, Ulta Beauty shares also traded higher in what was potentially a rebound after the stock dropped approximately 25% in the past month.

On June 24, Ulta Beauty shares plunged below the $345 level after traders circulated an update from Amazon.com, Inc.(NASDAQ: AMZN)'s business blog announcing that professional beauty products are now available.

On Tuesday, Ulta Beauty shares were trading up 5.15% to $263.55 at the time of publication. 

The stock has a 52-week range between $368.83 and $224.43.

Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Beacon Roofing, HD Supply, Scientific Games

Ulta Investors Pull Back As Amazon Enters Space

 

