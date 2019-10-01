3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) shares increased by 3.7% to $3.37 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $376.9 million. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 01, is at Outperform, with a price target of $10.00.
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) stock moved upwards by 0.6% to $10.00. The market cap seems to be at $5.7 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on October 01, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock plummeted 1.9% to $0.32 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.
